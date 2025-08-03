Grande Prairie Choral Arts

GPCA Membership Dues 2025-2026

2025-2026 Membership Dues (one-time)
$120

No expiration

Please submit your membership dues after you have been accepted into the choir. This dues helps to offset a small portion of the cost of running GPCA. We keep dues low so that everyone can have the opportunity to sing with us regardless of money. Additional donations keep us going year after year.

2025-2026 Dues payments (monthly option)
$10

Renews monthly

Monthly payments for 12 months of $10 per month. Deducted automatically the same day every month.

Fund a Singer Scholarship
$120

No expiration

Support our scholarship fund, which is given freely to auditioned singers who cannot afford membership dues.

Fund a Singer Scholarship (monthly option)
$10

No expiration

Support our scholarship fund, which is given freely to any auditioned singer who cannot afford membership dues. This payment is deducted monthly on the same date

