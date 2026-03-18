Greater Pittsburgh Dalmatian Club

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Greater Pittsburgh Dalmatian Club

About this event

Sales closed

GPDC - April CAT - Day of Show

3796 Maple Rd

Jefferson, OH 44047, USA

Add a donation for Greater Pittsburgh Dalmatian Club

$

April 18th AM (Online Payment)
$35
April 18th AM (Mail in Payment)
Free

*This option is not free*

Please make a check payable to GPDC and add $30.00 to the total for this dog.

April 18th PM (Online Payment)
$35
April 18th PM (Mail in Payment)
Free

*This option is not free*

Please make a check payable to GPDC and add $30.00 to the total for this dog.

April 19th AM (Online Payment)
$35
April 19th AM (Mail In Payment)
Free

*This option is not free*

Please make a check payable to GPDC and add $30.00 to the total for this dog.

April 19th PM (Online Payment)
$35
April 19th PM (Mail In Payment)
Free

*This option is not free*

Please make a check payable to GPDC and add $30.00 to the total for this dog.

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