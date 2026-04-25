Greater Pittsburgh Dalmatian Club

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Greater Pittsburgh Dalmatian Club

About this event

Sales closed

GPDC - May26 CABT

Midway Rd

Hickory Township, PA 16101, USA

Add a donation for Greater Pittsburgh Dalmatian Club

$

May 22 AM (Online Payment)
$30
May 22 AM (Mail in Payment)
Free

*This option is not free*

Please make a check payable to GPDC and add $30.00 to the total for this dog.

May 22 PM (Online Payment)
$30
May 22 PM (Mail in Payment)
Free

*This option is not free*

Please make a check payable to GPDC and add $30.00 to the total for this dog.

May 23 AM (Online Payment)
$30
May 23 AM (Mail In Payment)
Free

*This option is not free*

Please make a check payable to GPDC and add $30.00 to the total for this dog.

May 23 PM (Online Payment)
$30
May 23 PM (Mail In Payment)
Free

*This option is not free*

Please make a check payable to GPDC and add $30.00 to the total for this dog.

May 24 AM (Online Payment)
$30
May 24 AM (Mail In Payment)
Free

*This option is not free*

Please make a check payable to GPDC and add $30.00 to the total for this dog.

May 24 PM (Online Payment)
$30
May 24 PM (Mail In Payment)
Free

*This option is not free*

Please make a check payable to GPDC and add $30.00 to the total for this dog.

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