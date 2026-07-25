Greater Pittsburgh Dalmatian Club

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Greater Pittsburgh Dalmatian Club

About this event

GPDC - Sept CAT - Day of Show

1127 New Castle Rd

Prospect, PA 16052, USA

Sat Sept 19 AM (Online Payment)
$35
Sat Sept 19 AM (Mail in Payment)
Free

*This option is not free*

Please make a check payable to GPDC and add $35.00 to the total for this dog.

Sat Sept 19 PM (Online Payment)
$35
Sat Sept 19 PM (Mail in Payment)
Free

*This option is not free*

Please make a check payable to GPDC and add $35.00 to the total for this dog.

Sun Sept 20 AM (Online Payment)
$35
Sun Sept 20 AM (Mail In Payment)
Free

*This option is not free*

Please make a check payable to GPDC and add $35.00 to the total for this dog.

Sun Sept 20 PM (Online Payment)
$35
Sun Sept 20 PM (Mail In Payment)
Free

*This option is not free*

Please make a check payable to GPDC and add $35.00 to the total for this dog.

Add a donation for Greater Pittsburgh Dalmatian Club

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