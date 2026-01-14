Grants Pass High School Athletic Booster Club

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Grants Pass High School Athletic Booster Club

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GPHS Athletic Booster Club Membership 2026-2027

GPHS Athletic Booster Club

PO Box 945, Grants Pass, OR 97526

Family Blue & White Membership - Parking Pass Option
$50

RESERVED PARKING PASS to all home football games (across from the DO)
One General Admission Pass to 1 home event
Free T-shirt (while supplies last)

Family Blue & White Membership - Game Passes Option
$50

4 GENERAL ADMISSION PASSES
Free T-shirt (while supplies last)

Donation Membership
$50
Alumni Membership
$25

One General Admission Pass
Free T-shirt (while supplies last)
One GPHS Booster Club car sticker

Extra T-shirt
$10

In addition to your FREE t-shirt, additional t-shirts are available for purchase AT THE TIME OF FREE T-SHIRT PICK-UP (while supplies last).

Add a donation for Grants Pass High School Athletic Booster Club

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