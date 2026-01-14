GPHS Athletic Booster Club Membership 2026-2027

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About this event
PO Box 945, Grants Pass, OR 97526
• RESERVED PARKING PASS to all home football games (across from the DO)
• One General Admission Pass to 1 home event
• Free T-shirt (while supplies last)
• 4 GENERAL ADMISSION PASSES
• Free T-shirt (while supplies last)
• One General Admission Pass
• Free T-shirt (while supplies last)
• One GPHS Booster Club car sticker
In addition to your FREE t-shirt, additional t-shirts are available for purchase AT THE TIME OF FREE T-SHIRT PICK-UP (while supplies last).
$
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