GPTT Spring Session Registration

Register early and lock in our discounted Early Bird rate of $150 for the Girls Play Trumpets Too Spring Session form January 7-11, 2026.





The $150 Early Bird registration fee covers the full session January 17 – May 23, 2026 and includes:

Full program participation

A GPTT specialty t-shirt

A GPTT trucker hat

Your registration fee also helps support program operations and sustain our mission of empowering girls through music.