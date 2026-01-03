GPTT Spring Session Registration

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About this event
Register early and lock in our discounted Early Bird rate of $150 for the Girls Play Trumpets Too Spring Session form January 7-11, 2026.
The $150 Early Bird registration fee covers the full session January 17 – May 23, 2026 and includes:
Your registration fee also helps support program operations and sustain our mission of empowering girls through music.
The $200 registration fee covers the full Spring session (January 17 – March 26 2026) and includes a GPTT specialty t-shirt and trucker hat. The fee also helps support program operations. Financial assistance, sibling discounts, and payment plans are available for families in need.
Sibling Discount – $50/month for 4 months
Families registering two siblings can pay $50 per month for 4 months per child, totaling $200 per child for the Spring session (January 17 – March 26 2026). This includes a GPTT specialty t-shirt, trucker hat, and full participation in the program. Financial assistance is also available if needed.
The $200 registration fee covers the full Spring session (January 17- May 23, 2026) and includes a GPTT specialty t-shirt and trucker hat. The fee also helps support program operations. Financial assistance, sibling discounts, and payment plans are available for families in need.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!