Girls Play Trumpets Too

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Girls Play Trumpets Too

About this event

GPTT Spring Session Registration

7100 St Charles Ave

New Orleans, LA 70118, USA

Early Bird Spring Session Special (registration)
$150

Register early and lock in our discounted Early Bird rate of $150 for the Girls Play Trumpets Too Spring Session form January 7-11, 2026.


The $150 Early Bird registration fee covers the full session January 17 – May 23, 2026 and includes:

  • Full program participation
  • A GPTT specialty t-shirt
  • A GPTT trucker hat

Your registration fee also helps support program operations and sustain our mission of empowering girls through music.

Spring Session (registration)
$200

The $200 registration fee covers the full Spring session (January 17 – March 26 2026) and includes a GPTT specialty t-shirt and trucker hat. The fee also helps support program operations. Financial assistance, sibling discounts, and payment plans are available for families in need.

Spring Session Payment Plan
$50

Sibling Discount – $50/month for 4 months


Families registering two siblings can pay $50 per month for 4 months per child, totaling $200 per child for the Spring session (January 17 – March 26 2026). This includes a GPTT specialty t-shirt, trucker hat, and full participation in the program. Financial assistance is also available if needed.

Spring Session Registration (two siblings discount)
$300

The $200 registration fee covers the full Spring session (January 17- May 23, 2026) and includes a GPTT specialty t-shirt and trucker hat. The fee also helps support program operations. Financial assistance, sibling discounts, and payment plans are available for families in need.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!