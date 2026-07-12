Grace & Integrity K9's Tennessee Silent Auction

Guests prepare to embark on a thrilling adventure as they dive headfirst into a massive 11 foot inflatable ball, ready to zoom down a 1,000 foot hill. This unique activity combines the excitement of a human hamster ball with the refreshing fun of a water slide. Up to 3 people can share the experience, splashing through 10 gallons of water (cool during the summer and delightfully warm in the winter) creating a whirlwind of laughter and pure adrenaline.

The park offers 3 distinct tracks, each designed to deliver a different level of excitement. The Red Track provides a unique splashy, laugh filled adventure for groups. The Purple Track offers a straight shot downhill rush. The Orange Track is an extreme zigzag course designed for the ultimate solo challenge promising a wild, twisty ride.