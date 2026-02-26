Grace In Action Community Development Corporation

Hosted by

Grace In Action Community Development Corporation

About this event

Grace & Soul Fest: Crawfish and Shrimp Edition

1200 Rosewood Dr

Columbia, SC 29201, USA

General Admission
$50

Grab your favorite lawn chair and join us for an unforgettable evening under the stars! Your General Admission ticket includes full access to our authentic Southern Crawfish & Shrimp Boil, live music, and incredible community connection at the SC State Fairgrounds.

More than just a great night out, your purchase is a direct investment in the Midlands. 100% of the proceeds from this ticket go directly to funding The Grace Market, providing a local family with digital grocery gift cards so they can access fresh, healthy food with dignity.

(Dress Code: Casual & comfortable. Don't forget to bring your lawn chair!)

Impact Donation - Feed a Family
Pay what you can

Can't make it to the Fest, but still want to build with us? Use this option to make a 100% tax-deductible donation directly to Grace In Action CDC. Your gift will bypass the boil and go straight into the hands of a hard-working family in the form of a digital grocery gift card or Instacart delivery. Help us disrupt the poverty cycle and provide "Tangible Love" to our neighbors!

Add a donation for Grace In Action Community Development Corporation

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!