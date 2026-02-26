Grace & Soul Fest: Crawfish and Shrimp Edition

Grab your favorite lawn chair and join us for an unforgettable evening under the stars! Your General Admission ticket includes full access to our authentic Southern Crawfish & Shrimp Boil, live music, and incredible community connection at the SC State Fairgrounds.

More than just a great night out, your purchase is a direct investment in the Midlands. 100% of the proceeds from this ticket go directly to funding The Grace Market, providing a local family with digital grocery gift cards so they can access fresh, healthy food with dignity.

(Dress Code: Casual & comfortable. Don't forget to bring your lawn chair!)