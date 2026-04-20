Empathy For Autism California Inc

Hosted by

Empathy For Autism California Inc

About this event

Grace & Strength Brunch

36084 Summitville St

Temecula, CA 92592, USA

Community Friend of Empathy
$250

Your support at this level helps create a welcoming and supportive space for families in our community and includes:

  • Name recognition during the event
  • Small logo placement on digital materials
  • Social media thank you post

A meaningful way to support and be part of this community experience.

Community Partner in Empathy
$350

Your support at this level helps expand access to this experience for families while increasing your visibility within our community and includes:

  • Name recognition during the event
  • Medium logo placement on digital materials
  • Social media thank you posts (before and after event)

An opportunity to increase visibility while supporting families in a meaningful way.

Community Leader of Empathy
$500

Your support at this level plays a key role in making this event possible while offering greater visibility and direct connection with families and includes:

  • Name recognition during the event
  • Prominent logo placement on digital materials
  • Social media recognition (before and after event)
  • Opportunity to host a resource table at the event

A higher visibility option with the opportunity to connect directly with families and community members.

Add a donation for Empathy For Autism California Inc

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