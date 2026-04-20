Grace & Strength Brunch

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About this event
Temecula, CA 92592, USA
Your support at this level helps create a welcoming and supportive space for families in our community and includes:
A meaningful way to support and be part of this community experience.
Your support at this level helps expand access to this experience for families while increasing your visibility within our community and includes:
An opportunity to increase visibility while supporting families in a meaningful way.
Your support at this level plays a key role in making this event possible while offering greater visibility and direct connection with families and includes:
A higher visibility option with the opportunity to connect directly with families and community members.
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