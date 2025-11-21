Grace Berean Books

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Acts is of interest to Grace believers who understand the transitional nature of the book. Timothy Conklin presents the book of Acts with brief, but informative, commentary based on the text of the NIV.
Tim Conklin covers the letters of Paul to the Colossians and an individual named Philemon. Tim uses the NIV to share brief insights into these books.
Timothy Conklin’s NIV commentary gives pertinent information toward a proper understanding of the book of Daniel.
A short NIV commentary on Paul’s epistle to Galatia by Timothy Conklin.
Tim Conklin shares brief notes on his insight into the Gospel of John. Based on the NIV text.
Tim Conklin uses the NIV to share his thoughts on the Letter to the Hebrews.
Tim Conklin records his view on the three letters of John as based on the NIV.
Volume one of Tim Conklin's NIV commentary on the gospel recorded by Matthew.
Second volume of Tim Conklin's NIV commentary on the gospel recorded by Matthew.
Get both of Tim Conklin's NIV commentary on the gospel of Matthew at a discounted price.
NIV-based commentary on the Gospel of Mark, written by Tim Conklin.
Tim Conklin’s NIV commentary gives a brief study on the book of Revelation.
Tim Conklin’s NIV commentary on First Thessalonians.
Tim Conklin presents a study of the Bible and theology.
Tim Conklin presents a study of salvation and eternal security.
Tim Conklin presents a study of our salvation and our Christian service.
Tim Conklin presents the Church from a dispensational understanding.
Tim Conklin presents a study of the angelic hosts, Satan and his demons
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