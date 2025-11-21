Bible Doctrines To Live By Inc

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Bible Doctrines To Live By Inc

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Grace Berean Books

Brief Notes on the Book of Acts item
Brief Notes on the Book of Acts
$19

Acts is of interest to Grace believers who understand the transitional nature of the book. Timothy Conklin presents the book of Acts with brief, but informative, commentary based on the text of the NIV.

Brief Notes on Colossians and Philemon item
Brief Notes on Colossians and Philemon
$15

Tim Conklin covers the letters of Paul to the Colossians and an individual named Philemon. Tim uses the NIV to share brief insights into these books.

Brief Notes on Daniel item
Brief Notes on Daniel
$15

Timothy Conklin’s NIV commentary gives pertinent information toward a proper understanding of the book of Daniel.

Brief Notes on Galatians item
Brief Notes on Galatians
$15

A short NIV commentary on Paul’s epistle to Galatia by Timothy Conklin.

Brief Notes on the Gospel of John item
Brief Notes on the Gospel of John
$19

Tim Conklin shares brief notes on his insight into the Gospel of John. Based on the NIV text.

Brief Notes on the Book of Hebrews item
Brief Notes on the Book of Hebrews
$15

Tim Conklin uses the NIV to share his thoughts on the Letter to the Hebrews.

Brief Notes on 1, 2, 3 John item
Brief Notes on 1, 2, 3 John
$15

Tim Conklin records his view on the three letters of John as based on the NIV.

Brief Notes on the Gospel of Matthew, Volume One item
Brief Notes on the Gospel of Matthew, Volume One
$19

Volume one of Tim Conklin's NIV commentary on the gospel recorded by Matthew.

Brief Notes on the Gospel of Matthew Volume Two item
Brief Notes on the Gospel of Matthew Volume Two
$19

Second volume of Tim Conklin's NIV commentary on the gospel recorded by Matthew.

Brief Notes on Matthew, Volumes 1 & 2 item
Brief Notes on Matthew, Volumes 1 & 2
$32

Get both of Tim Conklin's NIV commentary on the gospel of Matthew at a discounted price.

Brief Notes on the Gospel of Mark item
Brief Notes on the Gospel of Mark
$19

NIV-based commentary on the Gospel of Mark, written by Tim Conklin.

Brief Notes on the Book of Revelation item
Brief Notes on the Book of Revelation
$19

Tim Conklin’s NIV commentary gives a brief study on the book of Revelation.

Brief Notes on the Book of Thessalonians item
Brief Notes on the Book of Thessalonians
$15

Tim Conklin’s NIV commentary on First Thessalonians.

Understanding the Bible and Theology item
Understanding the Bible and Theology
$7.50

Tim Conklin presents a study of the Bible and theology.

Understanding Salvation and Security item
Understanding Salvation and Security
$7.50

Tim Conklin presents a study of salvation and eternal security.

Understanding More About Salvation and Christian Service item
Understanding More About Salvation and Christian Service
$7.50

Tim Conklin presents a study of our salvation and our Christian service.

Understanding the Church Dispensationally Considered item
Understanding the Church Dispensationally Considered
$7.50

Tim Conklin presents the Church from a dispensational understanding.

Understanding Angels, Satan and Demons item
Understanding Angels, Satan and Demons
$7.50

Tim Conklin presents a study of the angelic hosts, Satan and his demons

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