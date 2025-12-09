Grace Biblical College

Hosted by

Grace Biblical College

About this event

Grace Biblical College Annual Gala

255 Logan Ave SW

Concord, NC 28025, USA

General Admission
$40

This ticket grants access to both the Pre-Gala musical featuring The Gospel Legends and the main Gala event

Vendor Fee
$75

Vendor fee covers one person admission (1 Gala Experience with meal)

Pre-Gala Musical (Only)
$10

Please join us for a special pre-Gala experience featuring The Gospel Legends from 6:00p - 7:00p Est


Come enjoy a time of entertainment, fellowship, and excitement as we set the tone for an unforgettable evening. We look forward to seeing you there!


Access to only the Pre-Gala Musical

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