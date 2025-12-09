Grace Biblical College Annual Gala

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About this event
This ticket grants access to both the Pre-Gala musical featuring The Gospel Legends and the main Gala event
Vendor fee covers one person admission (1 Gala Experience with meal)
Please join us for a special pre-Gala experience featuring The Gospel Legends from 6:00p - 7:00p Est
Come enjoy a time of entertainment, fellowship, and excitement as we set the tone for an unforgettable evening. We look forward to seeing you there!
Access to only the Pre-Gala Musical
$
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