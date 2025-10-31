GRACE Cares, Inc.

Hosted by

GRACE Cares, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

GRACE Cares Impact Auction

One-Week Stay at the Lorelei House – Cape May, New Jersey item
One-Week Stay at the Lorelei House – Cape May, New Jersey
$4,200

Starting bid

Escape to one of the most charming beach towns on the East Coast. The Lorelei House, sleeps 17 guests, is a beautiful coastal home offering a full week of relaxation in Cape May known for pristine beaches, Victorian architecture, whale-watching tours, and family-friendly adventures.

  • Perfect for a beach getaway with friends or family, exploring wineries and historic streets, or simply unwinding by the ocean.
  • Bidding starts at: $4,200 —proceeds above our costs goes to directly support GRACE Cares projects.
6-Night Italy Escape for Two – Cortona, Tuscany item
6-Night Italy Escape for Two – Cortona, Tuscany
$2,000

Starting bid

A romantic retreat in the heart of Tuscany. Stay in a cozy one-bedroom home with original Italian charm, just minutes from Cortona’s iconic hilltop views, cafés, and artisan shops. This is the perfect chance to explore local olive groves, vineyards, and ancient towns without the big travel group.

  • Perfect for honeymooners, anniversaries, or a peaceful recharge.
  • Bidding starts at 21,000 —proceeds about our cost goes to directly support GRACE Cares projects.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!