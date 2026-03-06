Grace Chorale Sponsorship Campaign

Support Grace Chorale at the MAESTRO level and receive

• Premium placement on the gracechorale.org sponsor page

• Your logo on the sponsor banner on our home page





PLUS: Official Sponsor of one concert per year, with

• Your logo featured in the concert program

• An invitation to speak to the audience

• Signage at the venue

• An information table at concert and reception

• A feature in an e-blast to our mailing list (5000+ recipients)

• A featured post on our Instagram and Facebook feeds

• 4 tickets per concert in reserved seating