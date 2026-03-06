Grace Chorale Sponsorship Campaign

About this event
Support Grace Chorale at the MAESTRO level and receive
• Premium placement on the gracechorale.org sponsor page
• Your logo on the sponsor banner on our home page
PLUS: Official Sponsor of one concert per year, with
• Your logo featured in the concert program
• An invitation to speak to the audience
• Signage at the venue
• An information table at concert and reception
• A feature in an e-blast to our mailing list (5000+ recipients)
• A featured post on our Instagram and Facebook feeds
• 4 tickets per concert in reserved seating
Support Grace Chorale at the VIRTUOSO level and receive
• Placement on the gracechorale.org sponsor page
• Featured in one post per year on social media
• Medium logo in concert programs
• 2 tickets per concert in reserved seating
Support Grace Chorale at the PRINCIPAL level and receive
• Placement on the gracechorale.org sponsor page
• Logo in concert programs
• 2 tickets per concert
Support Grace Chorale at the ENSEMBLE level and receive
• Post on social media with message (non- commercial)
• 2 tickets per season
Support Grace Chorale with a sponsorship at your chosen price. FREELANCERS
• above $5000 receive benefits of Maestro level
• $1001-$4999 receive benefits of Virtuoso level
• $501-$999 receive benefits of Principal level
• $251-$499 receive benefits of Ensemble level
• All sponsors listed on website and in concert programs
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!