Grace Chorale of Brooklyn

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Grace Chorale of Brooklyn

About this event

Grace Chorale Sponsorship Campaign

Maestro
$5,000

Support Grace Chorale at the MAESTRO level and receive

•  Premium placement on the gracechorale.org sponsor page

•  Your logo on the sponsor banner on our home page


PLUS: Official Sponsor of one concert per year, with

•  Your logo featured in the concert program

•  An invitation to speak to the audience

•  Signage at the venue

•  An information table at concert and reception

•  A feature in an e-blast to our mailing list (5000+ recipients)

•  A featured post on our Instagram and Facebook feeds

•  4 tickets per concert in reserved seating

Virtuoso
$1,000

Support Grace Chorale at the VIRTUOSO level and receive

•  Placement on the gracechorale.org sponsor page

• Featured in one post per year on social media

•  Medium logo in concert programs

•  2 tickets per concert in reserved seating

Principal
$500

Support Grace Chorale at the PRINCIPAL level and receive

•  Placement on the gracechorale.org sponsor page

•  Logo in concert programs

•  2 tickets per concert

Ensemble
$250

Support Grace Chorale at the ENSEMBLE level and receive

•  Post on social media with message (non- commercial)

•  2 tickets per season

Freelancer
Pay what you can

Support Grace Chorale with a sponsorship at your chosen price. FREELANCERS

•       above $5000 receive benefits of Maestro level

•       $1001-$4999 receive benefits of Virtuoso level

•       $501-$999 receive benefits of Principal level

•       $251-$499 receive benefits of Ensemble level

•       All sponsors listed on website and in concert programs

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!