Grace Christian Academy Payments & Fees

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7-8th grade trip to Wisconsin for a basketball tournament and school visits. Includes lodging and airfare.
7-8th grade trip to Wisconsin for a basketball tournament and school visits. Includes lodging, airfare, and other transportation costs.
Participation fees for the school year basketball program at GCA.
Participation fees for the soccer program at GCA - covers both the fall and spring season.
Participation fees for the school year GCA Cheer program.
Select this item for partial payments towards the GCA activities listed above.
Please include details during checkout regarding the activity towards which this payment should be applied.
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