Grace Christian Boosters 32nd Annual Gala Dinner & Auction Fundraiser

Select this option for individual tickets. Includes dinner & coffee/tea & cookie. Paddle number for bidding provided upon check-in at event.
Select this option to get the discounted rate for a table of 8. Includes everything individual tickets provide
VIP Sponsorship includes reserved table for 8 with premium table placement, business logo featured in event materials, and recognition during the program.
This option includes childcare for children ages 2-12 as well as pizza, a movie, activities, and other snacks.
Pre-sale ticket for our new Grace Christian signature cocktail! A portion of the proceeds towards the sales of this drink will go directly back to the school.
Ingredients: Lemon Bacardi, raspberry liqueur, sweet & sour mix and simple syrup garnished with fresh squeezed lemons
Pre-sale ticket for our new Grace Christian signature mocktail! A portion of the proceeds towards the sales of this drink will go directly back to the school.
Ingredients: Fresh squeezed lemons, lavender syrup, simple syrup with a sprig of lavender
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!