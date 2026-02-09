Grace Christian School

Hosted by

Grace Christian School

Grace Christian Boosters 32nd Annual Gala Dinner & Auction Fundraiser

9000 W Airport Dr

Visalia, CA 93277, USA

Individual Ticket
$75

Select this option for individual tickets. Includes dinner & coffee/tea & cookie. Paddle number for bidding provided upon check-in at event.

Table of 8
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Select this option to get the discounted rate for a table of 8. Includes everything individual tickets provide

VIP Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

VIP Sponsorship includes reserved table for 8 with premium table placement, business logo featured in event materials, and recognition during the program.

Ticket for childcare
$25

This option includes childcare for children ages 2-12 as well as pizza, a movie, activities, and other snacks.

The Regal Eagle
$12

Pre-sale ticket for our new Grace Christian signature cocktail! A portion of the proceeds towards the sales of this drink will go directly back to the school.

Ingredients: Lemon Bacardi, raspberry liqueur, sweet & sour mix and simple syrup garnished with fresh squeezed lemons

Soaring Eagle Spritz
$8

Pre-sale ticket for our new Grace Christian signature mocktail! A portion of the proceeds towards the sales of this drink will go directly back to the school.

Ingredients: Fresh squeezed lemons, lavender syrup, simple syrup with a sprig of lavender

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!