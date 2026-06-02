Grace in Flight Gala: Honoring our Legacy, Uplifting Every Life

Hosted by
About this event
Top level recognition in Elderhaus print and online media
Two reserved Gala tables for 8 guests each
Your linked logo featured on Elderhaus website
Invitation to display promotional items at the Gala
Special recognition and appreciation at the Gala, including invitation to present brief remarks of support
Recognition in Elderhaus print and online media
Reserved Gala table for 8 guests
Your linked logo featured on Elderhaus website
Invitation to display promotional items at the Gala
Recognition and appreciation at the Gala
Your logo featured on print media
Four tickets to the Gala
Recognition and appreciation at the Gala
Name/Business Logo at Table
Eight tickets to the Gala
Recognition and appreciation at the Gala
Take advantage of our Couples Ticket price (a $50. savings!) and bring your loved one or friend.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!