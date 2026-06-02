Golden confetti sprinkles across a gradient blue background featuring a stylized crane and event details for the "Grace in Flight Gala."
Elderhaus Adult Day Program Inc

Hosted by

Elderhaus Adult Day Program Inc

About this event

Grace in Flight Gala: Honoring our Legacy, Uplifting Every Life

4705 Clydesdale Pkwy

Loveland, CO 80538, USA

Sandhill Crane Sponsors
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Top level recognition in Elderhaus print and online media

Two reserved Gala tables for 8 guests each

Your linked logo featured on Elderhaus website

Invitation to display promotional items at the Gala

Special recognition and appreciation at the Gala, including invitation to present brief remarks of support

Blue Heron Sponsors
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Recognition in Elderhaus print and online media

Reserved Gala table for 8 guests

Your linked logo featured on Elderhaus website

Invitation to display promotional items at the Gala

Recognition and appreciation at the Gala

Whooping Crane Sponsors
$1,500

Your logo featured on print media

Four tickets to the Gala

Recognition and appreciation at the Gala

Egret (Table) Sponsors
$1,000

Name/Business Logo at Table

Eight tickets to the Gala

Recognition and appreciation at the Gala

Individual Ticket
$125
Couples Ticket
$200

Take advantage of our Couples Ticket price (a $50. savings!) and bring your loved one or friend.

Add a donation for Elderhaus Adult Day Program Inc

$

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