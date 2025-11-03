Grace in Grief Auction

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Starting bid
Sweet Pineapple Boutique located in Huntsville, AL donated this amazing gift from their sweet Grace collection. This gift is a large candle and a sweet pineapple pearl and gold earrings!! It retails value for >$75. Give a follow to this one of a kind boutique!! https://www.instagram.com/shopsweetpineapple?igsh=MWl6d2N0MGo4eGk1aw==
Starting bid
Affordable Chiropractics in Dunlap, TN donated (2) Gift Certificates that apply to the following services:
-Massage Therapy
-Standard Process supplements
-Chiropractic treatment
-Foot Leveler Custom Orthotics
This is only for ONE of the Gift Certificates!!
Starting bid
K | A Boutique By Katherine Roberts located in Northshore Chattanooga, TN most generously donated a $150 Gift Certificate to spend in their beautiful store!! Give a follow to this amazing boutique in such a beautiful part of Chattanooga!!! https://www.instagram.com/kboutiquebykr?igsh=MTlyNWI1YnV3aHJtMA==
Starting bid
Wrapsody located in Madison, AL most generously donated a basket filled with their Sweet Grace Collection, which retails for over $100!!! This gift set is a scented room diffuser, with matches and a sweet grace candle. Give a follow to this amazing business!! https://www.instagram.com/shopwrapsody?igsh=MWM1dmh1eGV0aGRrdQ==
Starting bid
G's Meats Beef Jerky located in Jasper, TN most generously donated a basket with 3 Bags of Jerky in Flavors Teriyaki and Zesty Ranch, and 2 of G's Meats Signature Hot Sauces. This Basket retails for over $55. Go give a follow to the yummiest and freshest beef jerky in the valley on socials: https://www.instagram.com/_gsmeats_?igsh=MjZibTR4ZjliZndh
Starting bid
Affordable Chiropractics in Dunlap, TN donated (2) $100 Gift Certificates that apply to the following services:
-Massage Therapy
-Standard Process supplements
-Chiropractic treatment
-Foot Leveler Custom Orthotics
This is only for ONE of the Gift Certificates!! Give a follow to an amazing local business on socials: https://www.instagram.com/affordablechiropractic?igsh=MXJjYTh5M21oODF0Zw==
Starting bid
PARTY PACKAGE!!! A duo donation! Cupcakes by Kara and Anointed Artistry by Tori Lee are a Cupcake and Banner Busniesses located in Dunlap, TN. This gift includes: a dozen cupcakes in any basic flavor and a custom banner of your choosing!! This Party Package retials for over $75!!! Both of these ladies do amazing work as featured in some of these photos!! You can find their socials: Insta- https://www.instagram.com/cupcakesbykara?igsh=dDMzazkyeW0wMWFm and https://www.instagram.com/anointedartistrybytori?igsh=OXRhNml0dW5rMnI0
Starting bid
Caley Paige Boutique is located in Downtown Huntsville, AL! In this donation not only are you getting 1 $25 Gift Certificate to Caley Paige and a $20 Gift Card to Starbucks!!! Give a follow to such an amazing small business! https://www.instagram.com/shopcaleypaige?igsh=eW05ajEyMHE4dTc0
Starting bid
Blossom and Rhyme is a BLOOMING flower preservation shop located in Chattanooga, TN!! They have most graciously donated a $450 Small Custom Flower Arch!!! This gift is perfect for brides to be or any flower lover!!! Give a Follow to such a sweet business!! https://www.instagram.com/blossomandrhyme?igsh=bG10YjA3cmk0cXMz
Starting bid
The Local Depot is located in Dunlap, TN. This amazing scented set retails for over $50!!! This gift set is room spray and Mop Soap in the Baccarat Scent, which is a luxurious Fragrance & it also includes a car diffuser in the scent "The Perfect Woman." Follow the Local Depot here: https://www.instagram.com/local_depot?igsh=b2QwajZicnQxYTA4
Starting bid
Alice Blue Boutique is located in Chattanooga, TN! They mostt generously donated a $150 pair of Blue and Gold/Yellow Earrings!! (Go Bucs!) Give a follow to this amazing boutique!!! https://www.instagram.com/aliceblueboutique?igsh=MTB1aHRrcXFlbjY1MA==
Starting bid
The Cookie Jar Cafe is located in the beautiful Sequatchie Valley in Dunlap, TN! They most generously donated a $50 Gift Card to their amazing Cafe!
Starting bid
Little Tail Farms is located in the beautiful Sequatchie Valley on Cagle Mountain, TN!! They most generously donated a Private Farm Tour with a retail value of $150!! This Tour includes:
A private, two hour wander across our storybook farm. Your group will meet the animals, hear their quirks, and enjoy an easy walk through the pastures. It is a slow living, memory making kind of experience.
What’s Included:
• Private tour for up to ten guests
• Up close time with Highland cattle, goats, sheep, pigs, and alpacas
• Guided walk through barn and pastures
• Photo moments throughout
How It Works:
Pick a date that fits your schedule and use the code below when booking online. We’ll meet you at the barn and lead the way.
Little Tail Farms is not just one of the MUST to places to visit in the Sequatchie Valley, but it is also a place so near and dear to my heart. It is owned by David and Laurie Bizzell, their daughter Allison has not just been one just my dearest & bestest friend, but also Grace's. From weekend long sleepovers, to riding around the farm listening to Justin Bieber, to birthdays, to feeding the goats, Little Tail Farms has been, and will always be a place of so much love and laughter.
Follow Little Tail Farms here: https://www.instagram.com/littletailfarms?igsh=a2I0dmJya3BpcXZq
Starting bid
Grow in Grace Dance Studio is located in Dunlap, TN!! They have most generously donated a one month of classes you can take!! With a retail value of $65!!! Keep of with Grow in Grace Classes and Competitions here: https://www.instagram.com/growingracedance?igsh=NDB6eHRrY2Fwa3Ey
The sweet Owner of Grow in Grace is Zoe Mitchell, our beloved Grace's dear Cousin, Zoe leads and teaches with so much heart and passion, much like Grace did with anything she loved, that I know it sure makes our Grace proud.
Starting bid
Zoey Esthetics is located in Dunlap, TN!! Zoey has most graciously donated a lash set certificate!!
Personally, I have some of the sweetest memories of 3rd and 7th grade with Zoey, Grace and I, and I sure am so grateful for those memories of us being girls together!!
Show some support to Zoey and her brand here: https://www.instagram.com/esthetics.by.zoey?igsh=MWQ1bnRseWtkMDV0eg==
Starting bid
This Juniors Volleyball Training Membership Program in located right around the Chattanooga area!! This is for ages 8-12 who are newer to the sport or want a tune up before travel volleyball next season. They will gather 2 times a week during December-Mid March. They have both small group, individual training, and scrimmages. Players meet once a week in Dalton, GA and once a week in Chattanooga, TN. This Program Membership has a retail value for over $450.
Starting bid
These 2 Vintage Cameos have been so graciously donated to this auction. They retail for over $75!!! A big thank you to Merry Greer for donating these beautiful pieces!!!
Starting bid
The US Space and Rocket Center is located in Huntsville, AL!! They have most graciously donated 4 tickets to the Museum Center! This retails for over $160!!!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!