Grace in Grief Auction

Little Tail Farms is located in the beautiful Sequatchie Valley on Cagle Mountain, TN!! They most generously donated a Private Farm Tour with a retail value of $150!! This Tour includes:

A private, two hour wander across our storybook farm. Your group will meet the animals, hear their quirks, and enjoy an easy walk through the pastures. It is a slow living, memory making kind of experience.

What’s Included:

• Private tour for up to ten guests

• Up close time with Highland cattle, goats, sheep, pigs, and alpacas

• Guided walk through barn and pastures

• Photo moments throughout

How It Works:

Pick a date that fits your schedule and use the code below when booking online. We’ll meet you at the barn and lead the way.





Little Tail Farms is not just one of the MUST to places to visit in the Sequatchie Valley, but it is also a place so near and dear to my heart. It is owned by David and Laurie Bizzell, their daughter Allison has not just been one just my dearest & bestest friend, but also Grace's. From weekend long sleepovers, to riding around the farm listening to Justin Bieber, to birthdays, to feeding the goats, Little Tail Farms has been, and will always be a place of so much love and laughter.

Follow Little Tail Farms here: https://www.instagram.com/littletailfarms?igsh=a2I0dmJya3BpcXZq