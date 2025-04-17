Grace International Inc Book

Herein read the exciting saga of a man of God for all ages. Challenged throughout his life by poverty, violence, disease, hunger, hurricanes and death itself, he soldiered on. Empowered by his relationship with God, through Christ, Joel Jeune carried on the legacy of his father who had also overcome Haiti’s numerous adversities. The dark cloud of Voodoo, hovering for 200 years over Haiti, did not daunt Joel in his pursuit of purpose to fulfill God’s prophesy for him that even death itself could not deter. Miracles of faith have followed Joel from childhood to the present; death had no dominion in his life, nor did unstable governments, dictators, disease or disasters. Joel followed where ever God led him, even through the raging sea of sorrows that Haitians have been burdened with. He has saved the orphans of many storms and established safe harbors for God’s children of all ages. “This book will be an inspiration to the many who read its incredible story” — Dr. Gerald G. Derstine, Gospel Crusade Inc. “Bishop Joel and his wife Doris are leaders of a pacesetting ministry that is doing the work of Christ” — Bishop La Donna Osborn, Osborn Ministries Dr. Joel R. Jeune and his wife, Doris Jeune founders and CEO’s of Grace International Inc.

Herein read the exciting saga of a man of God for all ages. Challenged throughout his life by poverty, violence, disease, hunger, hurricanes and death itself, he soldiered on. Empowered by his relationship with God, through Christ, Joel Jeune carried on the legacy of his father who had also overcome Haiti’s numerous adversities. The dark cloud of Voodoo, hovering for 200 years over Haiti, did not daunt Joel in his pursuit of purpose to fulfill God’s prophesy for him that even death itself could not deter. Miracles of faith have followed Joel from childhood to the present; death had no dominion in his life, nor did unstable governments, dictators, disease or disasters. Joel followed where ever God led him, even through the raging sea of sorrows that Haitians have been burdened with. He has saved the orphans of many storms and established safe harbors for God’s children of all ages. “This book will be an inspiration to the many who read its incredible story” — Dr. Gerald G. Derstine, Gospel Crusade Inc. “Bishop Joel and his wife Doris are leaders of a pacesetting ministry that is doing the work of Christ” — Bishop La Donna Osborn, Osborn Ministries Dr. Joel R. Jeune and his wife, Doris Jeune founders and CEO’s of Grace International Inc.

More details...