GRACE Ministries of Alabama's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
A gift certificate to Oak View Animal Hospital for a complimentary annual exam for your pet! Includes a full doctor exam, early detection bloodwork package, and core vaccines—everything needed to keep your furry friend happy and healthy. Must be redeemed by 12/31/2027. Valid at Oak View Animal Hospital Only. Fair Market Value: $350-400
Starting bid
Settle into a sun-kissed getaway with a 5-night retreat to an elegant 4-bedroom 4.5 bath coastal home minutes from the beach in Florida's famed 30A.
8 guests can embrace effortless beach living with private beach access, shared community pools, a complimentary tram service, and bicycles provided for easy exploring.
Create lasting memories on the Gulf Coast with sugar-white sands a short stroll away and an included beach bonfire experience beneath the stars.
Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel. Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Christmas and New Year weeks. Reservations must be made a minimum of 60 days in advance. All nights must be used in a single stay. Primary guest must be 25 years of age. Airfare not included. The experience is non-transferable. Fair Market Value: $13,950
Starting bid
Four General Admission tickets to a day of discovery at McWane Science Center! Explore hands-on exhibits, interactive adventures, and fun for all ages in the exciting Adventure Halls—where curiosity comes to life! Does not include IMAX admission or parking. Tickets expire 12/31/2026. Fair Market Value: $92.20
Starting bid
Four Baseline Box Seat tickets to cheer on the Birmingham Barons! Enjoy unbeatable views, ballpark energy, and America’s favorite pastime up close—perfect for a fun night out at the game! May be used at any 2026 regular season home game. Excludes special events, opening day, July 4, Pyro-Palooza or Rickwood Classic. Gift certificate may be redeemed for multiple games. Original voucher required for redemption. Fair Market Value: $40
Starting bid
4 guests can embrace Virginian vineyard living for 3 nights in a cozy 2-bedroom 2 bath Blue Ridge Mountain cabin on a 64-acre wine estate.
Sample the finest Monticello wines on an included winery tour with tasting.
Discover the natural beauty of Blue Ridge with waterfalls, hiking trails and biking paths in easy reach.
Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel. Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and NYE weeks, and Fridays & Saturdays during May, June, September, and October. Calendar availability is typically released 10-12 months in advance. All nights must be used within a single stay. Airfare not included. Primary guest must be at least 25 years of age. The experience is non-transferable. Fair Market Value: $3,720
Starting bid
A beautiful watercolor 8" x 10" painting framed in golden brown to 12" x 16" described by artist Tamara Ingram: "A quiet horizon where water and sky meet; blurred, gentle, unforced. A reminder that peace doesn't shout...it settles." Fair Market Value: $200
Starting bid
Strike up some fun with 1 hour of bowling at Oak Mountain Lanes! Includes up to 5 shoe rentals—perfect for a lively outing with friends or family. Not valid with reservations (only when lanes are available.) Expires 10/11/2026. Fair Market Value: $79.50
Starting bid
A gift certificate for a 5-class pack at Provision Studio! Enjoy any group classes and/or sauna sessions at either the Homewood or Downtown Birmingham location—perfect for refreshing your body and mind. Fair Market Value: $175
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A $50 gift card to The Pants Store—perfect for refreshing your wardrobe with your favorite brands like HOKA, Gold Hinge, Dolce Vita, Aftco, Southern Shirt, Splits59, Bogg Bags and so much more! Gift card valid at Crestline/Mountain Brook, Leeds, Trussville, Huntsville, and Tuscaloosa.
Starting bid
6 guests can experience the magic of Disney for 4 nights in a 3-bedroom 2 bath luxe townhome minutes from Orlando's Walt Disney World Resort.
Enjoy one complimentary day pass per guest to one of four signature Disney Theme Parks.
Dive into family fun with exclusive access to your resort's waterpark, PGA golf, and entertainment complex.
Experience must be booked within 12 months of purchase date, subject to availability and blackout dates (travel year-round with the exception of Spring Break, Springtime Surprise, July 4th, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year weeks). Airfare not included. All nights must be used within a single stay. Primary guest must be at least 25 years of age. The experience is non-transferable. Fair Market Value: $4,760
Starting bid
Two weekend General Admission passes to the 2026 GT World Challenge America at Barber Motorsports Park! Experience high-speed thrills, world-class racing, and an unforgettable weekend at the beautiful Barber Motorsports Park. Certificate must be redeemed by 09/23/2026. Fair Market Value: $150
Starting bid
Answer the call of the wild with a 4-night retreat for 6 guests to a breathtaking alpine lodge in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, NC.
Savor alpine serenity with an impressive wrap-around deck, screened alfresco dining, and gas fireplace amidst rustic chic interiors.
Embrace the great outdoors with hiking and fishing on your doorstep, and downtown Sylva just five minutes away.
Please note, this home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a recommended occupancy of 4 adults and 2 children. Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel. Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of January 1st-14th, September, October, and Christmas and New Year weeks. Airfare not included. All nights must be used within a single stay. Primary guest must be at least 25 years of age. The experience is non-transferable. Fair Market Value: $3,130
Starting bid
An M Power Pilates + Cycle 3-class pack to strengthen, tone, and energize—plus a pair of women’s one-size Sticky Be Socks for the perfect grip and style in every session! Expires 03/2027. Fair Market Value: $112
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A beautiful handcrafted blue vase adorned with delicate cherry blossoms, made by Hailey Houston—a one-of-a-kind piece that brings artistry and elegance to any space. Fair Market Value: $275
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A 30-minute custom massage gift certificate to St. Vincent’s One Nineteen Spa—a true gift of health, relaxation, and wellness designed to refresh both body and mind. Expires 3/20/2029. Fair Market Value: $50
Starting bid
Brew, sip, repeat! This Baba Java Coffee Variety Box offers a flavorful journey for any coffee enthusiast. 4 coffee blends (The Ridge, Haitian Blue Zombie Desert, Dominican Republic, and Ethiopia Wush Wush) + 2 sets of Elizabeth Moore Chocolates from Ghana + bag of chocolate-covered coffee beans from Haiti. Fair Market Value: $55
Starting bid
Ignite your fitness journey! With 10 rides at Ignite Cycle, you'll build strength, endurance, and confidence. No expiration. Fair Market Value: $250
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Own a breathtaking piece of art with this signed, limited-edition Prince of Peace 8" x 10" print by former child prodigy transitioned into world-renowned master artist, Akiane Kramerik—beautifully double matted, framed, and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.
Starting bid
Escape in style with a one-night stay at Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa—where luxury, relaxation, and breathtaking views await. Expires 4/30/2027. Booking by phone or email only. Some dates may be restricted or sold out—no holidays, special events, blackout dates, or major conventions. One person in the party must be 21yo. Gift certificate is non-transferable. Fair Market Value: $375
Starting bid
Capture life's sweetest moments with a 1-hour professional photoshoot—perfect for families, couples, or special milestones. Non-transferrable. Expires 12/31/2027. Fair Market Value: $250
Starting bid
Bring a touch of peaceful charm into your home with this one-of-a-kind, hand-painted 11” x 14” artwork featuring a delicate pair of robins resting on a branch. Rich in detail and full of natural warmth, this piece beautifully captures the quiet beauty of the outdoors.
Created on high-quality linen paper and elegantly double matted for a polished, gallery-style presentation, it’s ready to frame and display in any space—from a cozy nook to a bright living room.
Whether you're an art lover, a nature enthusiast, or searching for a meaningful gift, this original piece offers both timeless beauty and heartfelt craftsmanship. Fair Market Value: $200
Starting bid
Refresh, protect, and brighten your skin with this premium skincare bundle featuring trusted, medical-grade brands. This set donated by Rousso Adams Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic includes the SKINMEDICA Ready, Set, Refresh Brighten & Hydrate kit, the SkinMedica Lumivive System to defend against daily environmental stressors, and a travel-size Revision Skincare DermProtect Barrier Defense to keep your skin nourished and protected on the go.
Perfect for elevating your daily routine or maintaining radiant skin while traveling, this collection delivers hydration, defense, and a healthy glow wherever life takes you. Fair Market Value: $450
Starting bid
Celebrate big with something truly special! This handmade "Happy Birthday" Banner by Little Happies adds the perfect touch of charm and joy to any celebration. Thoughtfully crafted with attention to detail, it’s more than just décor—it’s a keepsake piece you’ll reach for year after year. Whether you're hosting a party for a loved one or creating a picture-perfect moment, this banner brings warmth, whimsy, and a whole lot of happy to your celebration. Fair Market Value: $75
Starting bid
Make a bold and joyful statement with this one-of-a-kind, 12” x 12” hand-painted elephant canvas—bursting with rich hues of blue, red, pink, and a beautiful spectrum of color. This piece radiates personality, capturing both the strength and playful spirit of this beloved animal.
Painted on canvas and ready to hang with a wire backing, it’s the perfect way to instantly brighten any space—whether in a nursery, creative studio, living room, or gallery wall.
Every brushstroke reflects the uniqueness of the artist’s hand, making this not just décor, but a truly original piece of art that can’t be replicated. Fair Market Value: $250
Starting bid
Refresh your look with a haircut, blowout, and shine treatment—leaving your hair silky, smooth, and radiant!
Fair Market Value: $155
Starting bid
Refresh your skincare routine with this must-have Mary Kay bundle donated by Erinn Fain—designed to keep your skin looking fresh, balanced, and beautifully matte. Perfect for oily or combination skin, this set delivers a clean, hydrated glow—without the shine!
✨ Includes:
Whether you're elevating your daily routine or gifting to someone special, this set is your ticket to confident, radiant skin. Bid now and glow on! Fair Market Value: $90
Starting bid
Bring the five-star restaurant experience home with an unforgettable evening of private chef service for you and up to 5 guests.
Sit back and relax while your chef caters to you, from bespoke menus to ingredient purchasing, preparation, service, and clean-up.
Savor mouthwatering dishes crafted around your input and preferences for an exquisite evening among family or friends.
Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and complete their experience. Subject to availability and blackout dates including July 4th, Labor Day, Superbowl Final, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year. Reservations must be submitted a minimum of 30 days from the expected event date. Primary guest must be at least 25 years of age. The experience is non-transferable. Fair Market Value: $2,555
Starting bid
Bloom big with this beautiful custom floral experience! 🌸 This gift certificate to Flower Girls Birmingham is redeemable for up to $100 toward a one-of-a-kind arrangement, thoughtfully designed to brighten any space or celebrate someone special. Fresh, creative, and uniquely yours—bid now and let your flowers do the talking! Fair Market Value: $100
Starting bid
A beautiful mixed media 11" x 14" painting framed in gold to 17" x 21" described by artist Tamara Ingram: "Not perfect. Not polished. Just alive. Soft blooms held steady in a simple vessel reminding us that even in our unfinished places, we are still held...and still beautiful." Fair Market Value: $175
Starting bid
This “item” isn’t up for bidding—it’s an opportunity to give at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/donate-to-change-lives-11942.
Your donation directly supports our mission to serve individuals impacted by sexual violence in our community. Every dollar helps provide trauma-informed care, faith-based resources, and safe spaces where survivors can begin to heal and be reminded they are not alone.
From supporting GRACE Groups and outreach efforts to creating accessible tools for individuals, families, and churches, your generosity fuels real, lasting impact.
Thank you for choosing to give hope, healing, and support where it’s needed most.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!