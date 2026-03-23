GRACE Ministries of Alabama's Silent Auction

Settle into a sun-kissed getaway with a 5-night retreat to an elegant 4-bedroom 4.5 bath coastal home minutes from the beach in Florida's famed 30A.

8 guests can embrace effortless beach living with private beach access, shared community pools, a complimentary tram service, and bicycles provided for easy exploring.

Create lasting memories on the Gulf Coast with sugar-white sands a short stroll away and an included beach bonfire experience beneath the stars.

Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel. Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Christmas and New Year weeks. Reservations must be made a minimum of 60 days in advance. All nights must be used in a single stay. Primary guest must be 25 years of age. Airfare not included. The experience is non-transferable. Fair Market Value: $13,950