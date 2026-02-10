Grace to Live By: Pearls of Wisdom Women’s Conference 2026

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About this event
Featuring dynamic speakers, interactive breakout sessions, engaging activities, and lunch this conference is designed to help you:
• Embrace your unique strengths and gifts
• Strengthen your sense of dignity and self-worth
• Grow in wisdom, discernment, and spiritual confidence
• Rediscover joy, laughter, and purpose in every season of life
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!