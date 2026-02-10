New Hope Deltona
New Hope Deltona has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

New Hope Deltona

Hosted by

New Hope Deltona

About this event

Sales closed

Grace to Live By: Pearls of Wisdom Women’s Conference 2026

2855 Lake Helen Osteen Rd

Deltona, FL 32738, USA

Grace to Live By Women's Conference Ticket
$30

Featuring dynamic speakers, interactive breakout sessions, engaging activities, and lunch this conference is designed to help you:


• Embrace your unique strengths and gifts

• Strengthen your sense of dignity and self-worth

• Grow in wisdom, discernment, and spiritual confidence

• Rediscover joy, laughter, and purpose in every season of life

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!