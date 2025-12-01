Hosted by

Graced By Grace

Graced By Grace's Group Home Silent Auction

81 Pointe Cir, Greenville, SC 29615, USA

Mary Kay Luxury Basket
$50

Full size premium Mary Kay skincare and beauty items.

Spa Day Box
$40

Includes robe, candle, slippers, skincare and bath items

Kids Christmas Bundle
$25

Toys, art supplies, books and holiday gifts.

Date Night Set
$35

Restaurant gift card and a movie night snack pack

Family Holiday Dinner Box
$45

Includes entrée gift certificate and full dinner side

Lemonade Party Box
$30

Mama’s Girls in Pearls party box with twelve to twenty-four drinks.

Hilton Hotel Stay Getaway
$100

Whether you need quiet time, a romantic night away or a change of pace, this package gives you a peaceful stay at a participating Hilton location. Enjoy comfort, relaxation and a beautiful environment where you can breathe and reset.
Booking instructions will be provided to the winner after the auction closes.

