GRACEFEST 2026 Table Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
-24 x 36 Poster @ Event Entry
-Event T-shirt Recognition (Logo printed on the back)
-Recognition on Event Marketing (tickets and website)
-Event Announcement
-Event Slide Show Recognition
-Event Program Recognition
-8 Event T-shirts for Guests (please request by March 5th)
-8 Event Tickets with Dinner @ Reserved Table (please request by March 5th)
*$0 transaction fee, click 17.00%, chg to "OTHER" at checkout
-18 x 24 Poster @ Event Entry
-Event Announcement
-Event Slide Show Recognition
-Event Program Recognition
-8 Event T-shirts for Guests (please request by March 5th)
-8 Event Tickets with Dinner @ Reserved Table (please request by March 5th)
*$0 transaction fee, click 17.00%, chg to "OTHER" at checkout
-Event Program Recognition
-8 Event T-shirts for Guests (please request by March 5th)
-8 Event Tickets with Dinner @ Reserved Table (please request by March 5th)
*$0 transaction fee, click 17.00%, chg to "OTHER" at checkout
-Event Program Recognition
-8 Event Tickets with Dinner @ Reserved Table (please request by March 5th)
*$0 transaction fee, click 17.00%, chg to "OTHER" at checkout
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!