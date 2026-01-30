Grace Medical Outreach Ministries, Inc.

Hosted by

Grace Medical Outreach Ministries, Inc.

About this event

GRACEFEST 2026 Table Sponsorship

123 W Gordon St

Dalton, GA 30720, USA

CHAMPION LEVEL SPONSORSHIP
$800

-24 x 36 Poster @ Event Entry

-Event T-shirt Recognition (Logo printed on the back)

-Recognition on Event Marketing (tickets and website)

-Event Announcement

-Event Slide Show Recognition

-Event Program Recognition

-8 Event T-shirts for Guests (please request by March 5th)

-8 Event Tickets with Dinner @ Reserved Table (please request by March 5th)



*$0 transaction fee, click 17.00%, chg to "OTHER" at checkout

ADVOCATE LEVEL SPONSORSHIP
$550

-18 x 24 Poster @ Event Entry

-Event Announcement

-Event Slide Show Recognition

-Event Program Recognition

-8 Event T-shirts for Guests (please request by March 5th)

-8 Event Tickets with Dinner @ Reserved Table (please request by March 5th)


*$0 transaction fee, click 17.00%, chg to "OTHER" at checkout

CAREGIVER LEVEL SPONSORSHIP
$400

-Event Program Recognition

-8 Event T-shirts for Guests (please request by March 5th)

-8 Event Tickets with Dinner @ Reserved Table (please request by March 5th)


*$0 transaction fee, click 17.00%, chg to "OTHER" at checkout

SUPPORTER LEVEL SPONSORSHIP
$250

-Event Program Recognition

-8 Event Tickets with Dinner @ Reserved Table (please request by March 5th)


*$0 transaction fee, click 17.00%, chg to "OTHER" at checkout

Add a donation for Grace Medical Outreach Ministries, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!