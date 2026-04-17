GraceWay Village

Offered by

GraceWay Village

About this shop

GraceWay Village's Swag Shop

GraceWay Village T-shirt item
GraceWay Village T-shirt item
GraceWay Village T-shirt
$25

Blue Heather GraceWay Village T-Shirt. Sizes Small - 2XL.

0
GraceWay Village Earrings item
GraceWay Village Earrings
$25

Lightweight, custom-made GraceWay Village earrings are handcrafted, meaningful pieces that reflect hope and community.

0
GraceWay Village Bracelet item
GraceWay Village Bracelet item
GraceWay Village Bracelet
$50

Handmade GraceWay Village bracelets are unique, beaded accessories crafted with care and purpose. Each one reflects the mission of hope, restoration, and community support.

0
GraceWay Village Wiskey Glasses (set of 2) item
GraceWay Village Wiskey Glasses (set of 2)
$50

GraceWay Village whiskey glasses are sturdy, elegant glassware designed for everyday use or special occasions. Featuring a clean, classic design with GraceWay Village branding, they offer a timeless look while supporting the mission and programs of GraceWay Village.

0
GraceWay Village Wine Glasses (set of 2) item
GraceWay Village Wine Glasses (set of 2)
$50

GraceWay Village stemless wine glasses are simple, stylish pieces perfect for any occasion. Designed with a modern shape and subtle branding, they offer a comfortable grip and a clean look while helping support the mission of GraceWay Village.

0
GraceWay Village Wine Stopper item
GraceWay Village Wine Stopper
$20

GraceWay Village wine stoppers are elegant and functional accessories that help keep wine fresh after opening. Designed with a clean, polished look and GraceWay Village branding, they make a simple yet meaningful addition to any kitchen or gift set while supporting the mission of GraceWay Village.

0
GraceWay Village Tote item
GraceWay Village Tote
$25

GraceWay Village tote bags are durable, reusable bags designed for everyday use. Featuring a simple, stylish design with GraceWay Village branding, they’re perfect for shopping, events, or daily errands while proudly supporting the mission and programs of GraceWay Village.

0
GraceWay Village Black Ink Pens item
GraceWay Village Black Ink Pens
$5

Black ink click GraceWay Village pens

0
Add a donation for GraceWay Village

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!