GraceWay Village's Swag Shop

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Blue Heather GraceWay Village T-Shirt. Sizes Small - 2XL.
Lightweight, custom-made GraceWay Village earrings are handcrafted, meaningful pieces that reflect hope and community.
Handmade GraceWay Village bracelets are unique, beaded accessories crafted with care and purpose. Each one reflects the mission of hope, restoration, and community support.
GraceWay Village whiskey glasses are sturdy, elegant glassware designed for everyday use or special occasions. Featuring a clean, classic design with GraceWay Village branding, they offer a timeless look while supporting the mission and programs of GraceWay Village.
GraceWay Village stemless wine glasses are simple, stylish pieces perfect for any occasion. Designed with a modern shape and subtle branding, they offer a comfortable grip and a clean look while helping support the mission of GraceWay Village.
GraceWay Village wine stoppers are elegant and functional accessories that help keep wine fresh after opening. Designed with a clean, polished look and GraceWay Village branding, they make a simple yet meaningful addition to any kitchen or gift set while supporting the mission of GraceWay Village.
GraceWay Village tote bags are durable, reusable bags designed for everyday use. Featuring a simple, stylish design with GraceWay Village branding, they’re perfect for shopping, events, or daily errands while proudly supporting the mission and programs of GraceWay Village.
Black ink click GraceWay Village pens
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!