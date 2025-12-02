Grachanitsa Serbian Folk Dance Ensemble

Hosted by

Grachanitsa Serbian Folk Dance Ensemble

About this event

Grachanitsa's Winter Campaign to fund dances from Grachanitsa, Kosovo and Kumanovo Plain, Macedonia

Project Sponsor
$1,000

Become a Project Sponsor and you will be recognized as such on Grachanitsa's social media.

Costume Contributor
$500

Donate to aid in the purchase our new costumes.

Music Contributor
$250

Donate to purchase the music rights and for our new choreographies, and to record them with an orchestra in Serbia for our exclusive use.

Copyrights
$100

Donate to help us pay for the copyrights of these dances.

Add a donation for Grachanitsa Serbian Folk Dance Ensemble

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!