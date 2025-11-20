This option should be used if you want to purchase and send a larger amount of Grad Grams. This is a great option for coaches, parents who want to fill out many for graduates and their friends or parents who want to have family members who are not local and send them out electronically. The information will be sent within 48 hours of receiving the order to the email that you used to make the purchase. All forms are due by the end of the day May 13, 2026.



