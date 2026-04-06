Graduate Yard Signs

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All proceeds support Fox Creek Elementary Senior Scholarship program. Which is an annual scholarship supported by the FCE PTO to a graduating senior who is a Fox Creek alumni. ** Friendly reminder change Zeffy Fees (including changing to $0) before checkout **
All proceeds support Fox Creek Elementary Senior Scholarship program. Which is an annual scholarship supported by the FCE PTO to a graduating senior who is a Fox Creek alumni. ** Friendly reminder change Zeffy Fees (including changing to $0) before checkout **
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