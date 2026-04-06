Graduate Yearbook Tribute

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Landscape orientation, 2 x 3.5 in. Photos: 1-2 best, 20 word limit.
Portrait orientation, 3.5 x 4.5 in. Photos: 1-4 best; 40 word limit.
Landscape orientation: 7.3125 x 4.5 in. Photos: 1-6 best; 120 word limit.
ONLY select this option AFTER approval by Yearbook Editor AND paying for the $60 quarter size tribute.) Landscape orientation: 7.3125 x 4.5 in. Photos: 1-6 best; 120 word limit. (Full price of Half page is $110.)
Help us continue providing a yearbook to every AAA student.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!