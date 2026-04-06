Atholton Adventist Academy

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Atholton Adventist Academy

About this event

Graduate Yearbook Tribute

Business Card Size
$45

Landscape orientation, 2 x 3.5 in. Photos: 1-2 best, 20 word limit.


Quarter Page Size
$60

Portrait orientation, 3.5 x 4.5 in. Photos: 1-4 best; 40 word limit.


Half Page Size
$110

Landscape orientation: 7.3125 x 4.5 in. Photos: 1-6 best; 120 word limit.

Half Page Upgrade (from Quarter Size)
$50

ONLY select this option AFTER approval by Yearbook Editor AND paying for the $60 quarter size tribute.) Landscape orientation: 7.3125 x 4.5 in. Photos: 1-6 best; 120 word limit. (Full price of Half page is $110.)

Donation Only
Pay what you can

Help us continue providing a yearbook to every AAA student.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!