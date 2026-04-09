"Sea You Next Year" Graduation & Dance Celebration

About this event
Roots & Soul Community General Admission
This ticket is open to extended family, friends, and the greater community who would like to join us in celebrating this special event.
General Admission tickets are released after priority access has been given to our Roots & Soul Foundation members and volunteers.
Event Access Includes:
• Graduation Ceremony
• Dance & Evening Celebration
• Food & Refreshments
A full evening of connection, celebration, and community.
Event Details:
Doors Open: 3:30 PM
Please arrive with your graduate by 3:45 PM for parking and check-in
Ceremony Begins: 4:00 PM
Important Notes:
This is a family-centered community event. We ask all attendees to respect the tone and environment we are intentionally creating.
Waiver & Agreement:
By purchasing this ticket, you acknowledge and agree to the Roots & Soul Foundation liability waiver and event terms. This includes assumption of responsibility for yourself and your children, and consent to participation in all event activities.
Waiver Link HERE:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/13cSDSInJLGnB0LrpB4fcf65bIWQphQ5q/view?usp=sharing
Completion of purchase constitutes your electronic agreement to these terms.
This ticket is reserved for our Roots & Soul Foundation member community and approved volunteers.
Access to member and volunteer pricing is shared privately within our community spaces. If you are not currently a member or have not been directly invited, please wait for General Admission tickets to be released.
Event Access Includes:
• Graduation Ceremony
• Dance & Evening Celebration
• Food & Refreshments
A full evening of connection, celebration, and community.
Event Details:
Doors Open: 3:30 PM
Please arrive with your graduate by 3:45 PM for parking and check-in
Ceremony Begins: 4:00 PM
Waiver & Agreement:
By purchasing this ticket, you acknowledge and agree to the Roots & Soul Foundation liability waiver and event terms. This includes assumption of responsibility for yourself and your children, and consent to participation in all event activities.
Waiver Link HERE: https://drive.google.com/file/d/13cSDSInJLGnB0LrpB4fcf65bIWQphQ5q/view?usp=sharing
Completion of purchase constitutes your electronic agreement to these terms.
Tickets purchased outside of our member community may not be honored at the event.
We appreciate your respect in keeping this space aligned and intentional.
Graduate Shoutout + Personi
This is not an event admission ticket.
Celebrate a graduate and be part of a meaningful moment.
This optional add-on allows you to send a personal message of encouragement and pride that will be shared during the graduation ceremony. It’s a beautiful way to honor a graduate, especially if you’re unable to attend in person.
What’s included:
• A personalized message read during the ceremony
• Your message added to the graduate’s certificate
(Example: “Grandma and Pop Pop are so proud of you!”)
After purchase, you will be prompted or contacted to submit your message.
Your donation directly helps us create meaningful experiences for families through nature-based learning, community gatherings, youth programs, and special events like our graduation celebration.
There is no minimum amount... give what feels aligned.
Your support helps fund:
Every contribution, no matter the size, helps us continue building a connected, supportive, and intentional community.
Roots & Soul Foundation is a registered nonprofit, and donations may be tax-deductible.
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