"Sea You Next Year" Graduation & Dance Celebration

Roots & Soul Community General Admission

This ticket is open to extended family, friends, and the greater community who would like to join us in celebrating this special event.

General Admission tickets are released after priority access has been given to our Roots & Soul Foundation members and volunteers.

Event Access Includes:

• Graduation Ceremony

• Dance & Evening Celebration

• Food & Refreshments

A full evening of connection, celebration, and community.

Event Details:

Doors Open: 3:30 PM

Please arrive with your graduate by 3:45 PM for parking and check-in

Ceremony Begins: 4:00 PM

Important Notes:

This is a family-centered community event. We ask all attendees to respect the tone and environment we are intentionally creating.

Waiver & Agreement:

By purchasing this ticket, you acknowledge and agree to the Roots & Soul Foundation liability waiver and event terms. This includes assumption of responsibility for yourself and your children, and consent to participation in all event activities.

Waiver Link HERE:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/13cSDSInJLGnB0LrpB4fcf65bIWQphQ5q/view?usp=sharing

Completion of purchase constitutes your electronic agreement to these terms.



