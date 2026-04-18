Hosted by

West Harpeth Christian Tutorial

About this event

Graduation Luncheon Orders

The Village Church

6" HAM sub box
$9.75

Ham on white baguette with cheese, lettuce and tomato. Includes a bag of chips

6" TURKEY sub box
$9.75

Turkey on white baguette with cheese, lettuce, tomato. Includes a bag of chips

Pecanberry Salad
$13

Mixed greens, seasoned grilled chicken,

fresh strawberries and blueberries, and

candied pecans

Served with FAT FREE RASPBERRY

VINAIGRETTE

McAlister's Chef Salad
$13

2) MCALISTER’S CHEF SALAD

Mixed greens, ham, turkey, bacon,

cheddar-jack and croutons, tomatoes

and cucumbers

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