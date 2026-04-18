Graduation Luncheon Orders

Hosted by
About this event
Ham on white baguette with cheese, lettuce and tomato. Includes a bag of chips
Turkey on white baguette with cheese, lettuce, tomato. Includes a bag of chips
Mixed greens, seasoned grilled chicken,
fresh strawberries and blueberries, and
candied pecans
Served with FAT FREE RASPBERRY
VINAIGRETTE
2) MCALISTER’S CHEF SALAD
Mixed greens, ham, turkey, bacon,
cheddar-jack and croutons, tomatoes
and cucumbers
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!