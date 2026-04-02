Laura B Negley Elementary PTA

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Laura B Negley Elementary PTA

About this shop

Graduation Marquee

May 4, 2026 item
May 4, 2026
$25

Please tell us which design you choose and give us the message exactly as you would like it to appear on the marquee.


NOTE: The confetti, blue grad and pink grad all start with "Happy Graduation". It fits best to add your students name and a personal message and/or sign off at the bottom.


White Grad can be entirely personalized.

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May 5, 2026 item
May 5, 2026
$25

Please tell us which design you choose and give us the message exactly as you would like it to appear on the marquee.

0
May 6, 2026 item
May 6, 2026
$25

Please tell us which design you choose and give us the message exactly as you would like it to appear on the marquee.

0
May 7, 2026 item
May 7, 2026
$25

Please tell us which design you choose and give us the message exactly as you would like it to appear on the marquee.

0
May 8, 2026 item
May 8, 2026
$25

Please tell us which design you choose and give us the message exactly as you would like it to appear on the marquee.

0
May 11, 2026 item
May 11, 2026
$25

Please tell us which design you choose and give us the message exactly as you would like it to appear on the marquee.

0
May 12, 2026 item
May 12, 2026
$25

Please tell us which design you choose and give us the message exactly as you would like it to appear on the marquee.

0
May 13, 2026 item
May 13, 2026
$25

Please tell us which design you choose and give us the message exactly as you would like it to appear on the marquee.

0
May 14, 2026 item
May 14, 2026
$25

Please tell us which design you choose and give us the message exactly as you would like it to appear on the marquee.

0
May 15, 2026 item
May 15, 2026
$25

Please tell us which design you choose and give us the message exactly as you would like it to appear on the marquee.

0
May 18, 2026 item
May 18, 2026
$25

Please tell us which design you choose and give us the message exactly as you would like it to appear on the marquee.

0
May 19, 2026 item
May 19, 2026
$25

Please tell us which design you choose and give us the message exactly as you would like it to appear on the marquee.

0
May 20, 2026 item
May 20, 2026
$25

Please tell us which design you choose and give us the message exactly as you would like it to appear on the marquee.

0
May 21, 2026 item
May 21, 2026
$25

Please tell us which design you choose and give us the message exactly as you would like it to appear on the marquee.

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