Graduation Package for Class of 2027

Celebrate Graduation in Style! 🎓✨





Make your graduate's big day even more memorable with a custom graduation lei featuring their name!





✨ Personalized with the graduate's name (up to 8 letters)

✨ Handmade keepsake they'll treasure for years to come

✨ Perfect for graduation photos and celebrations





Then keep the celebration going with a Krispy Kreme Card good for 10 Buy One, Get One Free Dozens—a delicious value of up to $280! 🍩





Give your graduate a one-of-a-kind keepsake to wear proudly and plenty of sweet treats to share with family and friends as you celebrate this special milestone!





Please note: Leis may not be worn during the graduation ceremony.