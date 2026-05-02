Graduation Package for Class of 2027

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Diamond Bar, CA 91765, USA
3 Premium Booster Seating Graduation Tickets ♦ Graduation Yard Sign ♦ Student’s birthday in Brahma Briefing ♦ Family and/or Business Name in Brahma Briefing & Booster’s Social Media (2000+ views) ♦ Business name displayed at all Booster organized events for current school year (more than 100+ reach per event) ♦ Business Name in Bullseye School Newspaper (all year) ♦ Membership for current school year ♦ Eligible for child to apply for senior scholarship
5 Premium Booster Seating Graduation Tickets ♦ Graduation Yard Sign ♦ Student’s birthday in Brahma Briefing ♦ Family and/or Business Name in Brahma Briefing & Booster’s Facebook (2000+ views) ♦ Business name displayed at all Booster organized events for current school year (more than 100+ reach per event) ♦ Business Name in Bullseye School Newspaper (all year) ♦ Membership for current school year ♦ Eligibility for student to apply for senior scholarship
10 Premium Booster Seating Graduation Tickets ♦ Graduation Yard Sign ♦ Student’s birthday in Brahma Briefing ♦ Family and/or Business in Brahma Briefing & Booster’s Facebook (2000+ views) ♦ Business logo displayed & distributed on print media for all Booster organized and tabling events during current school year (more than 100+ reach per event) ♦ Business Name in Bullseye School Newspaper (all year) ♦ Membership for current school year ♦ Eligible for child to apply for senior scholarship
This can ONLY be purchased along with an above package. If this is purchased without the above package, your order will be canceled and your money will be refunded to you.
These are tickets directly purchased from Brahma Boosters and is not an exchange (Maximum 4 tickets per purchase). If more than 4 additional tickets are needed, then you must purchase another package.
Celebrate Graduation in Style! 🎓✨
Make your graduate's big day even more memorable with a custom graduation lei featuring their name!
✨ Personalized with the graduate's name (up to 8 letters)
✨ Handmade keepsake they'll treasure for years to come
✨ Perfect for graduation photos and celebrations
Then keep the celebration going with a Krispy Kreme Card good for 10 Buy One, Get One Free Dozens—a delicious value of up to $280! 🍩
Give your graduate a one-of-a-kind keepsake to wear proudly and plenty of sweet treats to share with family and friends as you celebrate this special milestone!
Please note: Leis may not be worn during the graduation ceremony.
Your Graduation Package already includes this yard sign but if you'd like more for your party or for another graduate, you can purchase it here. A great display for your yard!
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