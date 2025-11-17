Graduation Suites Auction to Support the PCEF!



Bid to win an exclusive Luxury Suite at the George Gervin GameAbove Center for the Canton High School 2026 Graduation Ceremony!





Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime graduation experience in comfort and style. The GameAbove Center features eight private, fully furnished luxury suites, offering premium arena views and an elevated experience for your family and guests.





Each suite includes comfortable seating, a private viewing area, and access to event amenities — making it the perfect way to celebrate your graduate’s big day.