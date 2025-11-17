Hosted by

Educational Excellence Foundation Plymouth-canton Schools

About this event

Graduation Suites Auction to Support the PCEF!

Luxury Suite for Canton High School Graduation item
Luxury Suite for Canton High School Graduation
$300

Starting bid


Bid to win an exclusive Luxury Suite at the George Gervin GameAbove Center for the Canton High School 2026 Graduation Ceremony!


Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime graduation experience in comfort and style. The GameAbove Center features eight private, fully furnished luxury suites, offering premium arena views and an elevated experience for your family and guests.


Each suite includes comfortable seating, a private viewing area, and access to event amenities — making it the perfect way to celebrate your graduate’s big day.

Luxury Suite for Plymouth High School Graduation item
Luxury Suite for Plymouth High School Graduation
$300

Starting bid


Bid to win an exclusive Luxury Suite at the George Gervin GameAbove Center for the Plymouth High School 2026 Graduation Ceremony!


Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime graduation experience in comfort and style. The GameAbove Center features eight private, fully furnished luxury suites, offering premium arena views and an elevated experience for your family and guests.


Each suite includes comfortable seating, a private viewing area, and access to event amenities — making it the perfect way to celebrate your graduate’s big day.

Luxury Suite for Salem High School Graduation Ceremony item
Luxury Suite for Salem High School Graduation Ceremony
$300

Starting bid


Bid to win an exclusive Luxury Suite at the George Gervin GameAbove Center for the Salem High School 2026 Graduation Ceremony!


Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime graduation experience in comfort and style. The GameAbove Center features eight private, fully furnished luxury suites, offering premium arena views and an elevated experience for your family and guests.


Each suite includes comfortable seating, a private viewing area, and access to event amenities — making it the perfect way to celebrate your graduate’s big day.

