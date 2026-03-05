Grafting Supplies: Buy Now > Pick up Saturday, March 7, 2026 at Golden Gate Meeting

This glove will block a knife frm cutting your hand open. Made with materials found in bullet proof vests.

4x stronger than leather, 100% food safe, ambidextrous, machine washable.

Protect your hand while making cleft grafts and back cuts while grafting.

The knitted cut-resistant gloves are intended to prevent cuts, nicks, and slices from mandoline slicers, peelers, graters, and kitchen, carpentry and more.

Lightweight and snug, these deliver both protection and dexterity for complex tasks.

Cut Level A5 cut protection.

Try one on to find your perfect fit. Mandoline friendly for your kitchen & good to have as a tool for your home.

Meets OSHA standard (29 CFR) 1910.132

Tested in accordance with ASTM Spec 177.20

CE Compliant

Ambidextrous (for right or left hands)

Machine washable (air dry)

Sizes XS, S, M. L, XL

(Try on in-person at pick-up)