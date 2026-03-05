Grafting Supplies: Buy Now > Pick up Saturday, March 7, 2026 at Golden Gate Meeting

About this shop
$2/pk - The original Buddy Tape. Do not be fooled by counterfeit versions. Considered the best grafting tape in the industry. Buddy Tape™ is an innovative tape for budding and grafting devised with a unique formulation and properties to allow easy and rapid application, reduced labour costs, and high success rates in the crop. Buds grow through the tape, no need to remove it.
Buddy Tape™ Grafting Tape - 10 pk
This unique product was developed in Japan in 1985 and has been used throughout Europe and North America for the last fifteen years. In order to fully utilize the unique characteristics of Buddy-Tape, we recommend that it is stretched gradually as it is applied.
$3/pk - Compression & protection to help grafts heal faster, applies pressure evenly across the entire grafted area. Doesn't break down as quickly as Parafilm. Many grafters prefer to wrap this over their grafting tape for extra strength and security against wind, birds, etc.
$1/ft - Strong, Long-Lasting Grafting Tape
Parafilm 'M' Grafting Tape is a unique, waterproof, stretchable, self-sealing tape for grafting and budding of trees, shrubs, plants and flowers. Flexible and self-sealing material allows it to cling around irregular shapes and surfaces forming a strong, flexible long-lasting barrier until graft is healed. No need to come back and remove so long as there is only one layer around the buds.
Prevents moisture and volume loss due to material composition and tight seal. Stretches more than 200% of original length. Enough for 6-12 grafts depending on how you use it.
This glove will block a knife frm cutting your hand open. Made with materials found in bullet proof vests.
4x stronger than leather, 100% food safe, ambidextrous, machine washable.
Protect your hand while making cleft grafts and back cuts while grafting.
The knitted cut-resistant gloves are intended to prevent cuts, nicks, and slices from mandoline slicers, peelers, graters, and kitchen, carpentry and more.
Lightweight and snug, these deliver both protection and dexterity for complex tasks.
Cut Level A5 cut protection.
Try one on to find your perfect fit. Mandoline friendly for your kitchen & good to have as a tool for your home.
ANSI Level A5 cut protection
Meets OSHA standard (29 CFR) 1910.132
Tested in accordance with ASTM Spec 177.20
CE Compliant
Ambidextrous (for right or left hands)
Machine washable (air dry)
Sizes XS, S, M. L, XL
(Try on in-person at pick-up)
$3/roll (green or blue)- Protect your fingers. This tape will block a knife. Prevents blisters and promotes wound healing. Provides exceptional protection while still allowing flexibility, breath-ability and dexterity. Excellent to provide grip for your fingers or handles.
Self-Adhering Finger Protection Tape
Prevent Blisters, Chafing, and Cuts
This self-adhering finger tape protects skin from blisters, chafing, and minor cuts so you can work, play, and handle tools with confidence. Ideal for sports, hobbies, manual work, and everyday tasks where finger protection and grip are essential.
Natural, Skin-Friendly Materials
Made from high-quality cotton gauze with natural latex, this tape contains no synthetic fibers or harsh dyes. It is comfortable for extended wear and removes cleanly without sticky residue.
Breathable, Water-Resistant Protection
A micro-fine natural latex coating creates a breathable, water-resistant barrier that helps protect skin while preventing excessive moisture buildup. The tape stays cool, dry, and comfortable even in warm or wet conditions.
Self-Adhering, Non-Stick Design
The cohesive coating allows the tape to stick only to itself—never to skin, hair, clothing, or tools. It wraps securely without additional adhesive and removes easily and painlessly.
Protection Without Losing Dexterity
Designed to shield fingers, hands, and wrists while maintaining flexibility and sensitivity, making it ideal for handling small parts, tools, glass, metal, or other materials that require precision.
Improved Grip and Control
When wrapped around fingers, tool handles, racquets, or equipment, the tape enhances grip and control—making it useful for sports, gardening, construction, crafts, and other hands-on activities.
Versatile for Work, Sports, and First Aid
Used across many industries and activities worldwide, this tape can protect fingers during manual work, secure bandages or splints in first-aid situations, or improve grip wherever needed.
Protect your most valuable tools—your hands and fingers—with durable, breathable, self-adhering finger protection tape.
Vintage issues of CRFG's bi-monthy magazine that is a member benefit to state CRFG members. Each issue features a different fruit with articles on growing, harvesting, featuring member's orchards, photos of fruit from members, tasting notes and more. Supply is limited. Not all issues are available.
