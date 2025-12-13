Grafton Music and Theater Boosters' Online Auction 2026

Win a One-Night Stay at Hampton Inn & Suites Grafton, WI

Treat yourself or a loved one to a night of comfort and relaxation right in the heart of Ozaukee County! This certificate is good for a one-night stay at the well-regarded Hampton Inn & Suites in Grafton, WI.

Whether you're planning a local "staycation," hosting out-of-town guests, or exploring the beautiful Lake Michigan shore, this is your chance to stay in style.