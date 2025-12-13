Grafton Music and Theater Boosters' Online Auction 2026

Hosted by
Experience the ultimate school insider experience!
Bid on this exclusive opportunity to enjoy a delicious lunch with Mr. Weiss, the leader of John Long Middle School.
What you'll get:
A personalized lunch: Enjoy a casual meal with the principal in a relaxed setting.
Inside scoop: Gain unique insights into school life, hear about upcoming events, and ask any questions you may have.
Unforgettable experience: Create a lasting memory and build a stronger connection with your school community.
4 Reserved seats for the 8th-grade graduation ceremony at John Long Middle School.
No need to get to the ceremony early or worry about who has the best seat because it will be YOU!!!
The winner will be contact by JLMS staff to arrange seats.
Experience the magic of live music from the best seats in the house!
Bid now on 4 reserved seats to the upcoming John Long Middle School BAND Concert on May 5th, 2025 6:00 PM.
Enjoy the show in comfort and style with:
Prime viewing: Guaranteed excellent seats for an unforgettable performance.
A unique opportunity: Show your support for our talented young musicians while enjoying a fantastic evening of live music.
The winner's seats will be coordinated with Mr. Dimmer.
Experience the magic of live music from the best seats in the house!
Bid now on 4 reserved seats to the upcoming John Long Middle School BAND Concert in FALL 2026
Enjoy the show in comfort and style with:
Prime viewing: Guaranteed excellent seats for an unforgettable performance.
A unique opportunity: Show your support for our talented young musicians while enjoying a fantastic evening of live music.
The winner's seats will be coordinated with Mr. Dimmer.
Bid Now for a VIP Experience at the Grafton High School Musical!
This exclusive package includes:
Reserved Seating: Enjoy the show from prime locations in the auditorium. 4 - Tickets to the GHS Musical Freaky Friday. FRIDAY NIGHT April 17th, 2026 7:00 PM
Refreshments Galore: Stay hydrated and energized with 4 bottles of water and 4 delicious snacks of your choice to enjoy throughout the performance.
Support our talented students and experience the magic of live theater!
The winner will be contacted by Lisa Brennan to arrange tickets or [email protected]
Bid Now for a VIP Experience at the Grafton High School Musical!
This exclusive package includes:
Reserved Seating: Enjoy the show from prime locations in the auditorium. 4 - Tickets to the GHS Musical Freaky Friday. SATURDAY NIGHT April 18th, 2026 7:00 PM
Refreshments Galore: Stay hydrated and energized with 4 bottles of water and 4 delicious snacks of your choice to enjoy throughout the performance.
Support our talented students and experience the magic of live theater!
The winner will be contacted by Lisa Brennan to arrange tickets or [email protected]
Bid Now for a VIP Experience at the Grafton High School Musical!
This exclusive package includes:
Reserved Seating: Enjoy the show from prime locations in the auditorium. 4 - Tickets to the GHS Musical Freaky Friday. SUNDAY AFTERNOON April 19th, 2026 2:00 PM
Refreshments Galore: Stay hydrated and energized with 4 bottles of water and 4 delicious snacks of your choice to enjoy throughout the performance.
Support our talented students and experience the magic of live theater!
The winner will be contacted by Lisa Brennan to arrange tickets or [email protected]
Bid Now for a VIP Experience!
Get your seats early for the John Long Musical FALL 2026 at GHS!
This exclusive package includes:
Reserved Seating: Enjoy the show from prime locations in the auditorium. 4 - Tickets to the John Long Musical FALL 2026 FRIDAY NIGHT!
Refreshments Galore: Stay hydrated and energized with 4 bottles of water and 4 delicious snacks of your choice to enjoy throughout the performance.
Support our talented students and experience the magic of live theater!
The winner will be contacted by Lisa Brennan, Brett Dimmer, or [email protected] to arrange tickets
Bid Now for a VIP Experience!
Get your seats early for the John Long Musical FALL 2026 at GHS!
This exclusive package includes:
Reserved Seating: Enjoy the show from prime locations in the auditorium. 4 - Tickets to the John Long Musical FALL 2026 SATURDAY NIGHT!
Refreshments Galore: Stay hydrated and energized with 4 bottles of water and 4 delicious snacks of your choice to enjoy throughout the performance.
Support our talented students and experience the magic of live theater!
The winner will be contacted by Lisa Brennan, Brett Dimmer, or [email protected] to arrange tickets
Bid Now for a VIP Experience!
Get your seats early for the John Long Musical FALL 2026 at GHS!
This exclusive package includes:
Reserved Seating: Enjoy the show from prime locations in the auditorium. 4 - Tickets to the John Long Musical FALL 2026 SUNDAY MATINEE!
Refreshments Galore: Stay hydrated and energized with 4 bottles of water and 4 delicious snacks of your choice to enjoy throughout the performance.
Support our talented students and experience the magic of live theater!
The winner will be contacted by Lisa Brennan, Brett Dimmer, or [email protected] to arrange tickets
Experience the magic of live music from the best seats in the house!
Bid now on 4 reserved seats to the upcoming John Long Middle School Band or Choir Concert on May 6th, 2025 (YOUR CHOICE).
Enjoy the show in comfort and style with:
Prime viewing: Guaranteed excellent seats for an unforgettable performance.
A unique opportunity: Show your support for our talented young musicians while enjoying a fantastic evening of live music.
The winner's seats will be coordinated with Mr. Dimmer and Ms. Kleppek
Exclusive Reserved Seating for Graduation Ceremony
Description: Ensure you have the best view in the house for this year's graduation ceremony with our exclusive reserved seating package! This auction item includes:
Comfort and Convenience: Skip the hassle of arriving early to secure a good spot. Your four (4) seats will be reserved and waiting for you. The best possible seats will be selected by GHS administration.
Details:
Number of Seats: 4 reserved seats
Date and Time: 2025 June 8th 10:00 AM
Location: Grafton High School - 1950 Washington Street
Terms and Conditions:
This package is valid only for the specified graduation ceremony date (or rain date if applicable).
Seats are non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or other items.
Seats will be chosen by GHS administration
Here is your chance to snag a gift card to one of Port Washington's most beloved dining destinations: Fork & Tap! Known for its vibrant atmosphere, delicious scratch-made cuisine, and extensive craft beer selection, this is the perfect gift for yourself or a foodie friend.
$20 Gift Card
Treat yourself or a loved one to a night of comfort and relaxation right in the heart of Ozaukee County! This certificate is good for a one-night stay at the well-regarded Hampton Inn & Suites in Grafton, WI.
Whether you're planning a local "staycation," hosting out-of-town guests, or exploring the beautiful Lake Michigan shore, this is your chance to stay in style.
Step back in time and enjoy a movie the way it was meant to be seen! This package includes4 movie passes to the iconic, single-screen Rivoli Theatre in historic downtown Cedarburg, WI.
The Rivoli isn't just a movie theater; it's a piece of local history, offering a charming, classic cinema experience that makes every outing special.
Don't miss the chance to experience the history and delicious food of The Stilt House in downtown Cedarburg! This $50 Gift Certificate is your ticket to a memorable meal at this fantastic restaurant.
Known for its inventive menu of small plates, handhelds, and an impressive selection of over 150 high-end American Craft beers and fine wines, The Stilt House is a destination for foodies and beer enthusiasts alike.
Here is your chance to win a Gift Certificate $25 Value to Highland House, a Mequon institution famous for its fantastic blend of American classics and authentic Mexican dishes!
Whether you're craving a sizzling fajita, a juicy burger, or one of their signature margaritas, Highland House offers a lively atmosphere and something delicious for everyone.
Are you hungry for the best subs, made with quality ingredients and served on fresh bread? This package includes 2 Free Cousins Subs!
Since 1972, Cousins has been satisfying cravings across Wisconsin with its delicious deli sandwiches, hot subs, and unique cheese curds. Use this gift card for lunch on the go, a quick dinner, or catering your next event!
Are you hungry for the best subs, made with quality ingredients and served on fresh bread? This package includes 3 Free Cousins Subs!
Since 1972, Cousins has been satisfying cravings across Wisconsin with its delicious deli sandwiches, hot subs, and unique cheese curds. Use this gift card for lunch on the go, a quick dinner, or catering your next event!
Looking for the perfect gift—or a little something for yourself? Bid now on this $25 gift card to Twisted Willow, your local destination for unique finds and cozy vibes! Whether you’re looking for a stunning floral arrangement, a one-of-a-kind home decor piece, or a thoughtful gift for a friend, Twisted Willow has exactly what you need to brighten your day.
