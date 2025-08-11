Graham Elementary PTA

This item is for an individual PTA membership (1 person). Memberships are per person (not household), so each adult/guardian counts as a separate member.





Encourage grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends, and neighbors to join too! 2025-26 PTA memberships are valid until 7/31/2026.





*Full Membership Perk Details available here: https://www.txpta.org/member-perks





Please add the name and email of the person receiving the PTA membership in the questions section of the form.