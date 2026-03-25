Gramercy Sports Banquet Silent Auction

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8170 US Highway 70 Newport, North Carolina 28570
Starting bid
$575 value!!
Starting bid
Pending Date Approval, Saturday Birthday party in our Gym for up to 25 children. Includes party room for food setup. No food/drinks or paperware/decorations are provided, rental is only for gym space and clean up is required after the party. Set up and tear down allotment of time is 45mins each side of the 2 hour party.
Starting bid
Valued at $65!
Dinner for 4!
4 - Regular Subs
4 - Chips
4 - 20oz. Fountain Drinks
4 - Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
Starting bid
$290 Value!!
10 Tickets for the best wash at Whistle Stop Car Wash in Morehead City. Located Next to Belk's Dept Store.
Starting bid
Valued at $1221!
4 - NFL Game Tickets in Charlotte NC
Carolina Panthers VS. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Date is October 25 @ 1pm
End Zone Seats!! Section 201, Row 6, Seats 13-16
Starting bid
$192 Value!!
Big Rock branded Bucket, T shirt, blanket, hat, silicone wineglass, vanity license plate and set of 4 acrylic pint glasses
Starting bid
Value $100
2- $50 Mucho Bueno Gift Cards!
Mexican Restaurant in Havelock.
Starting bid
2 - $50 Gift Cards for Clawson's or Aqua Restaurants in downtown Beaufort.
Starting bid
Chef Floyd is graciously providing Dinner for 2, which includes:
1 appetizer
2 entrees
1 Dessert
Starting bid
$100 Value!
4 Movie Passes to Atlantic Station, 1 - $20 GC to Parson's General Store and a movie night treat basket, all you need for a night of family fun!
Starting bid
Value$100!
2- $50 Panera Gift Cards.
Starting bid
$110 Value!!
JCHalk Designs, sterling silver 18"adjustable chain with flip flop pendant.
Starting bid
$100 Value! Amos Mosquito's Restaurant Gift Card
Starting bid
Paint your own Parking Spot doesn't have to be a senior spot any student or parent can bid. Park in your personalized space all year long!
Starting bid
Atlantic Beach Locations
Lee Nails & Spa $20GC
Island Furniture & Accessories $25GC
Starting bid
One Extra Hour of Gym Time for your class the last week of School! You choose the activities, your whole class gets to participate! Good for any class!
Starting bid
$1200 Value!
3 Microneedling with PRP treatments with our SkinPen Device.
Stimulates Collagen production
Improves fine lines, acne, scars and skin texture.
Enhances skin tone and radiance for a healthy glow!
Starting bid
Vans SK8 HiBolt Big REveal Sneakers
Mens Size 10
Starting bid
$108 Value!
Southern Shirt Brand Shirt/Jacket
Vapor Color, Lt Blue Size Med
Starting bid
Valued At $65!
Dinner for 4!
4 - Regular Subs
4 - Chips
4 - 20oz. Fountain Drinks
4 - Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
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