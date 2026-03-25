The Gramercy School
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The Gramercy School

About this event

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Gramercy Sports Banquet Silent Auction

Pick-up location

8170 US Highway 70 Newport, North Carolina 28570

Full Day Pontoon Boat Rental with AB Watersports item
Full Day Pontoon Boat Rental with AB Watersports
$250

Starting bid

$575 value!!

Boat & Pontoon Rentals

Cruise the Crystal Coast on one of our boat rentals for an afternoon of island hopping, fishing, seashell hunting or just plain relaxing.

Full Day Charter
9am – 5pm

2 hour Summer Party in our Gym! item
2 hour Summer Party in our Gym!
$150

Starting bid

Pending Date Approval, Saturday Birthday party in our Gym for up to 25 children. Includes party room for food setup. No food/drinks or paperware/decorations are provided, rental is only for gym space and clean up is required after the party. Set up and tear down allotment of time is 45mins each side of the 2 hour party.

Jersey Mike's Dinner for 4 (Copy) item
Jersey Mike's Dinner for 4 (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $65!

Dinner for 4!

4 - Regular Subs

4 - Chips

4 - 20oz. Fountain Drinks

4 - Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

10 Whistle Express "Best" Car Wash Tickets item
10 Whistle Express "Best" Car Wash Tickets
$50

Starting bid

$290 Value!!

10 Tickets for the best wash at Whistle Stop Car Wash in Morehead City. Located Next to Belk's Dept Store.

4 Tickets:Carolina Panthers VS. Tampa Bay 10/25/26 1PM item
4 Tickets:Carolina Panthers VS. Tampa Bay 10/25/26 1PM item
4 Tickets:Carolina Panthers VS. Tampa Bay 10/25/26 1PM
$400

Starting bid

Valued at $1221!

4 - NFL Game Tickets in Charlotte NC

Carolina Panthers VS. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date is October 25 @ 1pm

End Zone Seats!! Section 201, Row 6, Seats 13-16

Big Rock Tournament Goodie Bucket! item
Big Rock Tournament Goodie Bucket! item
Big Rock Tournament Goodie Bucket! item
Big Rock Tournament Goodie Bucket!
$50

Starting bid

$192 Value!!

Big Rock branded Bucket, T shirt, blanket, hat, silicone wineglass, vanity license plate and set of 4 acrylic pint glasses

2 - $50 Mucho Bueno Mexican Restaurant Gift Cards item
2 - $50 Mucho Bueno Mexican Restaurant Gift Cards
$50

Starting bid

Value $100

2- $50 Mucho Bueno Gift Cards!

Mexican Restaurant in Havelock.

$100 GC @ Clawson's or Aqua item
$100 GC @ Clawson's or Aqua item
$100 GC @ Clawson's or Aqua
$50

Starting bid

2 - $50 Gift Cards for Clawson's or Aqua Restaurants in downtown Beaufort.

Dinner for 2 at Floyd's 1921! item
Dinner for 2 at Floyd's 1921!
$50

Starting bid

Chef Floyd is graciously providing Dinner for 2, which includes:

1 appetizer

2 entrees

1 Dessert

4 AB Movie Passes, Parsons General Store GC and Treat Basket item
4 AB Movie Passes, Parsons General Store GC and Treat Basket item
4 AB Movie Passes, Parsons General Store GC and Treat Basket item
4 AB Movie Passes, Parsons General Store GC and Treat Basket
$35

Starting bid

$100 Value!

4 Movie Passes to Atlantic Station, 1 - $20 GC to Parson's General Store and a movie night treat basket, all you need for a night of family fun!

2 - Panera Gift Cards item
2 - Panera Gift Cards
$50

Starting bid

Value$100!

2- $50 Panera Gift Cards.

JChalk Original Designs - 18" adjustable Flip Flop Pendant item
JChalk Original Designs - 18" adjustable Flip Flop Pendant item
JChalk Original Designs - 18" adjustable Flip Flop Pendant item
JChalk Original Designs - 18" adjustable Flip Flop Pendant
$35

Starting bid

$110 Value!!

JCHalk Designs, sterling silver 18"adjustable chain with flip flop pendant.

$100 GC Amos Mosquitos Restaurant item
$100 GC Amos Mosquitos Restaurant
$50

Starting bid

$100 Value! Amos Mosquito's Restaurant Gift Card

Paint Your Own Parking Spot! item
Paint Your Own Parking Spot! item
Paint Your Own Parking Spot! item
Paint Your Own Parking Spot!
$100

Starting bid

Paint your own Parking Spot doesn't have to be a senior spot any student or parent can bid. Park in your personalized space all year long!

Lee Nails & Spa GC$20 & Island Furniture & Accessories GC$25 item
Lee Nails & Spa GC$20 & Island Furniture & Accessories GC$25
$25

Starting bid

Atlantic Beach Locations

Lee Nails & Spa $20GC

Island Furniture & Accessories $25GC

1 Hour of Gym Time for your class the last week of school! item
1 Hour of Gym Time for your class the last week of school!
$50

Starting bid

One Extra Hour of Gym Time for your class the last week of School! You choose the activities, your whole class gets to participate! Good for any class!

Western Carteret Medical Center - item
Western Carteret Medical Center -
$200

Starting bid

$1200 Value!

3 Microneedling with PRP treatments with our SkinPen Device.

Stimulates Collagen production

Improves fine lines, acne, scars and skin texture.

Enhances skin tone and radiance for a healthy glow!

Vans Skate Shoes Sz 10 item
Vans Skate Shoes Sz 10 item
Vans Skate Shoes Sz 10 item
Vans Skate Shoes Sz 10 item
Vans Skate Shoes Sz 10
$25

Starting bid

Vans SK8 HiBolt Big REveal Sneakers

Mens Size 10

Southern Shirt Shacket Lt Blue - Med item
Southern Shirt Shacket Lt Blue - Med
$25

Starting bid

$108 Value!

Southern Shirt Brand Shirt/Jacket

Vapor Color, Lt Blue Size Med

Jersey Mike's Dinner for 4 item
Jersey Mike's Dinner for 4
$25

Starting bid

Valued At $65!

Dinner for 4!

4 - Regular Subs

4 - Chips

4 - 20oz. Fountain Drinks

4 - Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!