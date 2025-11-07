¡Gran Feria de Emprendedores! Great Entrepreneur Fair!

Costo para NSLBA Emprendedores |
Cost for NSLBA Entrepreneurs: $35 .00
¡Incluye espacio para tu stand, mesa, silla y promoción del evento!
Includes space for your booth, table, chairs and event promotion!
Costo para Emprendedores No Miembros Miembros |
Cost for Entrepreneurs Non-Members: $50 .00
