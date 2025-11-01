Gran Noche de Salsa con Propósito! 💃 Great Salsa Night with Purpose! 🎶





Tu entrada de $50 incluye $30 para consumir en el lugar 🍹🍽 y una donación de $20 que apoya directamente el programa “Jornada de la Sonrisa”, el cual brinda cirugías reconstructivas gratuitas a niños con labio fisurado y paladar hendido en Barranquilla, Colombia. 🇨🇴💖





Your $50 ticket includes $30 credit to spend at the venue 🍹🍽 and a $20 donation directly supporting the “Journey of the Smile” program — providing free reconstructive surgeries for children with cleft lip and palate in Barranquilla, Colombia. 🇨🇴💖



