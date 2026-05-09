Granby Artists Association Inc's Memberships

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 30
Open to all friends of the arts. Your membership supports the arts, our annual scholarship and allows you to participate in our annual All Members Show.
Renews yearly on: January 30
Includes 2 adults and all children under 18 in the same household. Your membership supports the arts, our annual scholarship and allows each family member to participate in our annual All Members Show.
Renews yearly on: January 30
Open to all high school students. Your membership supports the arts, our annual scholarship and allows you to participate in our annual All Members Show.
Renews yearly on: January 30
Exhibiting members enjoy all the benefits listed above, can have a listing on the Granby Artists website and participate in all our shows such as the annual Open Studio Tour, Holiday Gift Show, All Member Show and Simsbury Library Show.
An initial portfolio review is mandatory for all exhibiting membership and applicant must be a resident of Connecticut. Please email Rita Law-McConaughy at [email protected] to set up your portfolio review.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!