Granby Artists Association Inc

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Granby Artists Association Inc

About the memberships

Granby Artists Association Inc's Memberships

Friend of Granby Artists
$25

Renews yearly on: January 30

Open to all friends of the arts. Your membership supports the arts, our annual scholarship and allows you to participate in our annual All Members Show.

Family Membership
$40

Renews yearly on: January 30

Includes 2 adults and all children under 18 in the same household. Your membership supports the arts, our annual scholarship and allows each family member to participate in our annual All Members Show.

High School Membership
$10

Renews yearly on: January 30

Open to all high school students. Your membership supports the arts, our annual scholarship and allows you to participate in our annual All Members Show.

Exhibiting Member
$40

Renews yearly on: January 30

Exhibiting members enjoy all the benefits listed above, can have a listing on the Granby Artists website and participate in all our shows such as the annual Open Studio Tour, Holiday Gift Show, All Member Show and Simsbury Library Show.

An initial portfolio review is mandatory for all exhibiting membership and applicant must be a resident of Connecticut. Please email Rita Law-McConaughy at [email protected] to set up your portfolio review.

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