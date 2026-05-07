IVC Travel Softball NFP

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IVC Travel Softball NFP

About this event

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River & Rails Festival Ticket Raffle

17189 IL-29

Chillicothe, IL 61523, USA

4 General Admission Tickets - 1 Drawing Entry
$20

ONE ENTRY to win 4 General Admission tickets for access to all three days of River & Rails with live rock & country music, food vendors, drinks, and nonstop festival energy.

4 General Admission Tickets - 3 Drawing Entries
$50

THREE ENTRIES to win 4 General Admission tickets for access to all three days of River & Rails with live rock & country music, food vendors, drinks, and nonstop festival energy.

4 General Admission Tickets - 7 Drawing Entries
$100

SEVEN ENTRIES to win 4 General Admission tickets for access to all three days of River & Rails with live rock & country music, food vendors, drinks, and nonstop festival energy.

4 VIP Tickets - 1 Drawing Entry
$30

ONE ENTRY to win 4 VIP tickets to the ultimate 3-day experience featuring seating closest to the stage, air-conditioned restrooms, a private bar, one meal each day, and a commemorative lanyard.

4 VIP Tickets - 3 Drawing Entries
$70

THREE ENTRIES to win 4 VIP tickets to the ultimate 3-day experience featuring seating closest to the stage, air-conditioned restrooms, a private bar, one meal each day, and a commemorative lanyard.

4 VIP Tickets - 7 Drawing Entries
$130

SEVEN ENTRIES to win 4 VIP Tickets to the ultimate 3-day experience featuring seating closest to the stage, air-conditioned restrooms, a private bar, one meal each day, and a commemorative lanyard.

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