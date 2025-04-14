Grand Assembly of New Mexico - 2025

Registration fee is required if you plan on attending an sessions and/or multiple meals. For example, if you plan to attend initiation, Grand Banquet, and the Grand Cross of Color, we ask that you pay the registration fee.
T-Shirt
$20
Grand Assembly T-Shirt
Sunshine Service Luncheon
$35
The Sunshine Service Luncheon will take place on June 26th.
Mother Advisor Luncheon
$35
The Mother Advisor Luncheon will take place on June 26th during the Sunshine Service Luncheon. This is only open to current Mother Advisors and Assistant Mother Advisors.
Grand Banquet
$48
The Grand Banquet will be held on Jun 26th at 6:30pm and is open to everyone. We strongly encourage our sponsoring orders to attend and to celebrate the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls in New Mexico!
Grand Officer Luncheon
$30
The Grand Officer Luncheon will take place on June 27th at 11:30am.
Grand Cross of Color Banquet
$40
The Grand Cross of Color Degree will be held on June 27th at 5:00pm with the banquet following. Both the degree and banquet is only open to Masters of the Grand Cross and those receiving their degree.
Pizza & Pool Party
$30
The Pizza Party is open to Grand Assembly attendees who may not be attending the Grand Cross of Color Degree and banquet. It will take place on June 27th at 5:00pm.
Ice Cream Social & Assembly Celebration
$20
The Ice Cream Social is open to anyone attending Grand Assembly and will take place on the evening of June 27th.
Grand Executive Breakfast
$20
The Grand Executive Breakfast will be held on Saturday, June 28th at 7:00am. This meeting is only open to Grand Executives and those invited by the Supreme Liaisons or Chair.
Past Grand Worthy Advisors' Luncheon
$35
The Past Grand Worthy Advisors' Luncheon will be held on Saturday, June 28th at 12:00pm (noon). This meeting is only open to Past Grand Worthy Advisors'.
Coren Andrews Picnic
$40
The Coren Andrews Picnic and Awards will be held on June 28th at 5:30pm. This meal is open to everyone.
