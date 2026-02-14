Grand Assembly of New Mexico - 2026

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About this event
This includes a t-shirt, all meals except the Grand Executive meeting and Past Grand Worthy Advisor Luncheon. THIS REGISTRATION SHOULD ONLY BE USED IF THE REGISTRANT WILL NOT BE ATTENDING GRAND CROSS OF COLOR. You will need to include your T-Shirt size in the registration form.
This includes a t-shirt, all meals except the Grand Executive meeting and Past Grand Worthy Advisor Luncheon. THIS REGISTRATION SHOULD ONLY BE USED IF THE REGISTRANT WILL BE ATTENDING GRAND CROSS OF COLOR. You will need to include your T-Shirt size in the registration form.
Registration fee is required if you plan on attending an sessions and/or multiple meals. For example, if you plan to attend initiation, Grand Banquet, and the Grand Cross of Color, we ask that you pay the registration fee.
Grand Assembly T-Shirt
The Welcome Dinner will be held on Thursday, May 28th, at 7:00pm. All attendees of Grand Assembly are welcome to attend.
The Grand Executive Dinner will be held on Thursday, May 28th, at 7:00pm. This meeting is only open to Grand Executives and those invited by the Supreme Liaisons or Chair.
The Sunshine Service Luncheon will take place on Friday, May 29th.
The Mother Advisor Luncheon will take place on Friday, May 29th, during the Sunshine Service Luncheon. This is only open to current Mother Advisors and Assistant Mother Advisors.
The Grand Banquet will be held on Friday, May 29th at 6:30pm, and is open to everyone. We strongly encourage our sponsoring orders to attend and to celebrate the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls in New Mexico!
The Grand Officer Luncheon will take place on Saturday, May 30th at 11:30am.
The Grand Cross of Color Degree will be held on Saturday, May 30th, at 5:00pm with the banquet following. Both the degree and banquet is only open to Masters of the Grand Cross and those receiving their degree.
The Pizza Party is open to Grand Assembly attendees who may not be attending the Grand Cross of Color Degree and banquet. It will take place on Saturday, May 30th, at 5:00pm.
The Dessert Social & Assembly Celebration is open to anyone attending Grand Assembly and will take place on the evening of Saturday, May 30th.
The Past Grand Worthy Advisors' Luncheon will be held on Sunday, May 31st, at 12:00pm (noon). This meal is only open to Past Grand Worthy Advisors'.
The Coren Andrews Picnic and Awards will be held on Sunday, May 31st, at 6:00pm. This meal is open to everyone.
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