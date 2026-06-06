The Grand Baby Project

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The Grand Baby Project

About this event

Grand Baby Project Ambassador Training

915 Travis St

Columbus, TX 78934, USA

Ambassador Training item
Ambassador Training
$125

Receive comprehensive training focused on dementia care, communication and therapuetic engagement.


Training Topics:

Understanding Dementia Doll Therapy

Dementia Communication Techniques

Specialized Interaction Skills

The C.A.R.E. Method

Community Outreach & Program Delivery


Training is hands on and extremely engaging!

Customized Therapy Doll (Optional) item
Customized Therapy Doll (Optional)
$95

Orderyour very own customized Dementia Therapy Doll! As a volunteer this is your biggest tool.

Sensory Spray for Doll (Optional) item
Sensory Spray for Doll (Optional)
$10

All our dolls are infused with the scent of Baby Powder for sensory enrichment. Order a bottle to keep your therapy doll smelling fresh to heighten engagement.

Interactive Workbook (Optional) item
Interactive Workbook (Optional)
$24.99

Our Interactive Engagement workbook contains nearly 30 therapuetic activities that can be done with our therapy dolls and a person with dementia. It's unique in that each page has a specific QR Code Video that illustrates each activity!

The Grand Baby Project adn the Power of Purpose (Optional) item
The Grand Baby Project adn the Power of Purpose (Optional)
$20

Enjoy the first book written in the USA about Dementia Doll Therapy and the power it holds. Learn the amazing story of Ruby and how her memory has transformed dementia care!

Add a donation for The Grand Baby Project

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!