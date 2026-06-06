Grand Baby Project Ambassador Training

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About this event
Receive comprehensive training focused on dementia care, communication and therapuetic engagement.
Training Topics:
Understanding Dementia Doll Therapy
Dementia Communication Techniques
Specialized Interaction Skills
The C.A.R.E. Method
Community Outreach & Program Delivery
Training is hands on and extremely engaging!
Orderyour very own customized Dementia Therapy Doll! As a volunteer this is your biggest tool.
All our dolls are infused with the scent of Baby Powder for sensory enrichment. Order a bottle to keep your therapy doll smelling fresh to heighten engagement.
Our Interactive Engagement workbook contains nearly 30 therapuetic activities that can be done with our therapy dolls and a person with dementia. It's unique in that each page has a specific QR Code Video that illustrates each activity!
Enjoy the first book written in the USA about Dementia Doll Therapy and the power it holds. Learn the amazing story of Ruby and how her memory has transformed dementia care!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!