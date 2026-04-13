Grand Central Stations Annual Fundraising Gala w/ Pete’s Pianos

5 VIP Tables (20 seats), 20 raffle tickets, exclusive disco stage branding, top logo placement on materials, and featured in our marketing & media. Enjoy the full program with access to all activities.
4 VIP Tables (16 seats), 16 raffle tickets, prominent logo placement on materials, and logo on event signage. Enjoy the full program with access to all activities.
2 Reserved Tables (8 seats), 8 raffle tickets, and logo on program & signage. Enjoy the full program with access to all activities.
1 Reserved Table (4 seats), 4 raffle tickets, and program & signage recognition. Enjoy the full program with access to all activities.
2 Reserved Seats, 2 raffle tickets, and name/business program listing. Enjoy the full program with access to all activities.
NO tickets or seats, business/name listing in programming.
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