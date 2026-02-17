Coffee County York Rite

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Coffee County York Rite

About this event

Grand Chapter Bicentennial Apron

Grand Chapter of Tennessee Bicentennial Apron - Pick Up item
Grand Chapter of Tennessee Bicentennial Apron - Pick Up
$100

Rich embroidery on synthetic lamb skin. Only 20 of the 100 available pieces are issued to the Coffee County York Rite. Act Now!!!


These are a limited edition with only 100 being produced.

Grand Chapter of Tennessee Bicentennial Apron - Shipped item
Grand Chapter of Tennessee Bicentennial Apron - Shipped
$120

Rich embroidery on synthetic lamb skin.

Shipped to your provided address.

Only 20 of the 100 available pieces are issued to the Coffee County York Rite. Act Now!!!


These are a limited edition with only 100 being produced.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!