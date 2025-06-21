Grand Festival Day | Saturday | June 21, 2025 | Forsyth Park

All spots for ice and/or frozen drink trucks have been filled as of 1/7/2025. Please do not submit an application if you are an ice and/or frozen drink truck.
Food trucks and vendors must be self-contained and set up in their designated areas as specified by festival organizers.
• To ensure optimal sales for all vendors, we will limit similar item vendors on a first-come-first-served basis. Only food trucks and food vendors are permitted for food sales, while all beverage sales will be exclusively managed by CFTA and their sponsors.
• Each food truck will be provided prime location space, near the festival stage.
• No cooking with flames is allowed by food VENDORS. Additionally, food trucks and vendors must possess a valid business license and current health and City of Savannah permit, both of which must be included with the application for verification and prominently displayed at the event. No mobile vehicle or units of any type are allowed on the grass at Forsyth Park.
• Applicants must submit a copy of their complete current menu, including any additional items not listed in the current menu but offered for consumption at the event. Menu can be submitted to: [email protected]
• To secure participation in the event, all required documentation, a completed and signed application, along with full payment, must be submitted. Documents must be submitted no later than 30 days before the festival to [email protected]
. Food trucks and vendors must be set up by 2:30 pm on the day of the event, with setup time starting at 10:00 am.
• No applications will be accepted after spots are filled, and spots are allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis. Once the limited number is reached, no further applications will be accepted.
