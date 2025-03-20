Grand Junction Members 2025 District Conference

Early Bird Full Conference Investment - 10% Discount Applied
$134.10
Includes Friday night hors d'oeuvres, a humor workshop, the humorous contest, Saturday seminars and workshops along with lunch and dinner, the International Speech Competition, with coffee and tea available throughout the event. Does not include the Sunday morning Breakfast & Train the Trainer Workshop.
Sunday Morning Breakfast and Train the Trainer Workshop
$60
Sunday Morning Breakfast with the World Champions, Luisa Montalvo (2024) and Ed Tate (2000) and the 3 hour "Train the Trainer" Workshop.
