Grand Krewe de Libertalia

Grand Krewe de Libertalia

Grand Krewe de Libertalia, Inc. Membership Dues

2027 Membership Dues
$400

Annual Membership Dues

1st Installment Payment
$100

Deadline: May 31, 2026

2nd Installment Payment
$100

Deadline: June 30, 2026

3rd Installment Payment
$100

Deadline: July 31, 2026

4th Installment Payment
$100

Deadline: August 31, 2026

Sant' Yago Knight Parade Guest
$150

Submit payment prior to the parade.

GKDL Comeback Kid Scholarship Fund
Pay what you can

No expiration

This fund reflects the commitment of the Grand Krewe de Libertalia to support education, resilience, and community empowerment.


This scholarship is awarded to students who have experienced setbacks but have shown the strength and determination to persevere and continue their educational pursuits.

