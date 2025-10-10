Grand Oaks High School Golf Shop

GHOS Yard Sign item
GHOS Yard Sign
$15

Show your pride with a sign for your yard!

5" Grand Oaks Golf Car Decal item
5" Grand Oaks Golf Car Decal
$5

This 5" vinal decal is a great way to show your pride and support the team!

3" Grand Oaks Golf Sticker item
3" Grand Oaks Golf Sticker
$3

This 3" vinal decal is a great way to show your pride and support the team!

Magnetic Ball Marker item
Magnetic Ball Marker
$5

Ball marker fits on standard magnetic hat clip

Magnetic Hat Clip item
Magnetic Hat Clip
$3

Magnetic hat clip that fits with ball marker

Caddy Golf Towel item
Caddy Golf Towel
$20

Caddy Golf Towel

Pura Vida Bracelet
$10

Please let us know which variant you would like.

Girls - 24-25 White Footjoy hoodie item
Girls - 24-25 White Footjoy hoodie
$40

Please select Size

Girls 24-25 FootJoy blue polo item
Girls 24-25 FootJoy blue polo
$30

Please select Size

Girls 24-25 Footjoy Grey Stripe polo item
Girls 24-25 Footjoy Grey Stripe polo
$30

Please select Size

Girls 24-25 Footjoy Grey Pullover item
Girls 24-25 Footjoy Grey Pullover
$44

Please select Size

Boys 24-25 Footjoy White polo item
Boys 24-25 Footjoy White polo
$30

Please select Size

Boys 24-25 Footjoy Blue polo item
Boys 24-25 Footjoy Blue polo
$27

Please select Size

Boys 24-25 Footjoy White jacket item
Boys 24-25 Footjoy White jacket
$55

Please select Size

Boys 24-25 Footjoy Blue Hoodie item
Boys 24-25 Footjoy Blue Hoodie
$40

Please select Size

24-25 Imperial True Fit Hat
$12

One Size Fits All

24-25 Imperial True Fit Visor
$10

One Size Fits All

24-25 Imperial True Fit Hat (Grey)
$12

One Size Fits All

24-25 Imperial Trucker
$12

One Size Fits All

Fear the Claw Water Bottle
$30

Tempercraft 22 oz stainless steel - vacuum insulated - double wall dishwasher safe drinkware.
Cold up to 24 hours/ Hot up to 6+ hours.

Fear the Claw Water Bottle Blue
$30

Tempercraft 22 oz stainless steel - vacuum insulated - double wall dishwasher safe drinkware.
Cold up to 24 hours/ Hot up to 6+ hours.

Fear the Claw Tumbler
$25

Tempercraft 20 oz stainless steel - vacuum insulated - double wall dishwasher safe drinkware.
Cold up to 24 hours/ Hot up to 6+ hours.

Fear the Claw Tumbler (Blue)
$25

Tempercraft 20 oz stainless steel - vacuum insulated - double wall dishwasher safe drinkware.
Cold up to 24 hours/ Hot up to 6+ hours.

Nike Golf Women's Repel Full Zip Hooded Jacket item
Nike Golf Women's Repel Full Zip Hooded Jacket
$10

Closeout Item

Select Size

Nike Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Layer Golf Pullover item
Nike Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Layer Golf Pullover
$10

Closeout Item

Select Size

Black Dryfit Womens Workout Shirt item
Black Dryfit Womens Workout Shirt
$3.50

Closeout Item

Select Size

Blue Dryfit Mens Workout Shirt item
Blue Dryfit Mens Workout Shirt
$5

Closeout Item

Select Size

Nike Men's Dri-FIT Vapor Striped Golf Polo item
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Vapor Striped Golf Polo
$5

Closeout Item

Select Size

Nike Men's ORANGE Dri-FIT Polo item
Nike Men's ORANGE Dri-FIT Polo
$5

Closeout Item

Select Size

VARSITY GIRLS DARK NAVY POLO item
VARSITY GIRLS DARK NAVY POLO
$5

Closeout Item

Select Size

Nike Women's Dri-FIT Victory Golf Polo item
Nike Women's Dri-FIT Victory Golf Polo
$5

Closeout Item

Select Size

Nike Dry Fit Polo Blue item
Nike Dry Fit Polo Blue
$5

Closeout Item

Select Size

Women's Nike Dry Fit Polo Grey item
Women's Nike Dry Fit Polo Grey
$5

Closeout Item

Select Size

