ImPossible Oveta Culp Hobby Teen Club

Hosted by

ImPossible Oveta Culp Hobby Teen Club

About this event

Merch Sale

319 E Young Ave

Killeen, TX 76541, USA

3-D Foam Proud Donor Shirt item
3-D Foam Proud Donor Shirt item
3-D Foam Proud Donor Shirt
$50

Elevate your support for IPSCTX with our exclusive merchandise collection. Show your pride and commitment to our cause with these high-quality items, featuring our iconic logo. Join us in making a difference today

ImPossible Chenille Patch item
ImPossible Chenille Patch item
ImPossible Chenille Patch
$50

Elevate your style while supporting a great cause with our IPSCTX Chenille Logo Shirt. This premium shirt features our iconic logo in chenille embroidery, offering both comfort and a touch of sophistication. Wear it proudly to show your commitment to our mission.

Social Anti Sweatsuit item
Social Anti Sweatsuit
$30

Must sell, make an offer

Baby Girl Social Anti Sweatsuit item
Baby Girl Social Anti Sweatsuit item
Baby Girl Social Anti Sweatsuit
$30

Must sell, make an offer

B.G.O.P Lettermen item
B.G.O.P Lettermen item
B.G.O.P Lettermen
$150

Only 3:

XXL- 1

L- 1

S- 1

Table item
Table item
Table
$60

add $10 for Delivery

Add a donation for ImPossible Oveta Culp Hobby Teen Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!