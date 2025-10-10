Merch Sale

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About this event
Elevate your support for IPSCTX with our exclusive merchandise collection. Show your pride and commitment to our cause with these high-quality items, featuring our iconic logo. Join us in making a difference today
Elevate your style while supporting a great cause with our IPSCTX Chenille Logo Shirt. This premium shirt features our iconic logo in chenille embroidery, offering both comfort and a touch of sophistication. Wear it proudly to show your commitment to our mission.
Must sell, make an offer
Must sell, make an offer
Only 3:
XXL- 1
L- 1
S- 1
add $10 for Delivery
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!